Bitget Wallet Launches BWB Ecosystem Partner Program, Welcomes Avalanche, Taiko, Babylon

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia Osipova To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Bitget Wallet launched the “BWB Ecosystem Partner Program,” with Avalanche, Taiko, Babylon to reward loyal users of ecosystem projects through BWB token.

Web3 wallet Bitget Wallet (BWB) launched the “BWB Ecosystem Partner Program,” a new incentive initiative aimed at distributing airdrop rewards to loyal users of ecosystem projects through the BWB token with initial partners including over 40 public blockchains and project parties such as Avalanche, Taiko, Babylon, NEAR, Morph, BNB Chain, Scroll, and Injective, among others.

The “BWB Ecosystem Partner Program” is anticipated to enhance activity within the Bitget Wallet decentralized ecosystem.

The relevant airdrop activity will commence on March 25th and continue until April 28th. Users have the opportunity to acquire BWB Points by participating in activities organized by collaborating project parties and can later exchange acquired points for BWB tokens.

The BWB Ecosystem Partner Program is now live!#BitgetWallet is rolling out exciting #BWBPoints rewards to bolster active engagement in the decentralized ecosystem for users of our collaborative project partners.



We're thrilled to have @taikoxyz, @babylon_chain, @MorphL2,… pic.twitter.com/07I9vem9dM — Bitget Wallet 🩵 (@BitgetWallet) March 22, 2024

Bitget Wallet Unveils BWB Token, Plans Q2, 2024 Release

Bitget Wallet serves a global user base of over 19 million individuals, offering a wide array of features, such as wallet management, smart quotes, swap transactions, launchpad, inscription center, decentralized application (dApp) center, and more. Currently, the platform supports over 100 major blockchains, EVM-compatible chains, and an extensive selection of over 250,000 cryptocurrencies.

Recently, Bitget Wallet introduced its official ecosystem token, BWB, which is planned to be issued in the second quarter of 2024 alongside the start of the BWB Points airdrop event. The BWB token is set to function as the primary asset and equity token within the Bitget Wallet ecosystem. BWB holders will gain access to privileges such as community governance, airdrops, and additional dividends resulting from the progress of Bitget Wallet’s development.

The total supply of BWB tokens is 1 billion, with 5% earmarked for community airdrops. The tokens will be distributed to users in the form of BWB Points.

Last year, Bitget Wallet raised $15 million in a Series A financing round led by venture firm Dragonfly. Subsequently, in 2023, cryptocurrency exchange Bitget acquired Bitget Wallet at a valuation of $300 million.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected] More articles Alisa Davidson