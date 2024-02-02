Bitget Wallet Integrates ZetaChain’s Mainnet, Distributes Rewards to Task2Get Participants

by Alisa Davidson by Victor Dey

Non-custodial Web3 multi-chain cryptocurrency wallet Bitget Wallet announced its support for the EVM-Layer 1 blockchain ZetaChain (ZETA) main network. Users can now add and switch to the main network within the wallet, facilitating asset management as well as exploration and interaction with decentralized Apps (DApps).

ZetaChain is a versatile blockchain designed to connect various types of chains, including non-smart chains such as Bitcoin. It excels in cross-chain interoperability, enabling seamless interactions across different blockchains from a single platform. Moreover, it addresses common problems associated with blockchain fragmentation and confronts challenges in interoperability solutions. Such solutions often face issues related to security models that involve questionable wrapping and locking of tokens.

The announcement followed ZetaChain’s earlier launch of the ZetaChain Mainnet Beta. This fully functional network establishes connections with Bitcoin, Ethereum Mainnet and BNB Chain, providing developers with the capability to deploy Omnichain Smart Contracts on ZetaChain’s EVM that use the ZRC-20 primitive, enabling the seamless connection and orchestration of value and data across all interconnected chains without the need for wrapping or locking tokens.

Subsequently ZetaChain initiated ZETA token claiming and introduced the points program.

Its mainnet launch represents a significant milestone in the progression of blockchain technology, as ZetaChain’s distinctive omnichain smart contracts aim to streamline native-level asset operations across various chains, enhancing the overall user experience.

Bitget Wallet and ZetaChain Gather Users for Exciting Rewards

Bitget Wallet and ZetaChain collaborated to launch the Task2Get ZetaChain test network interactive event earlier. Task2Get, a Web3 exploration and incentive platform within Bitget Wallet, curated a variety of on-chain interactive tasks.

Users of Bitget Wallet had the opportunity to participate in these tasks, with a chance to win a portion of 700,000 ZetaChain’s native token ZETA, along with exclusive Bitget Wallet x ZetaChain commemorative NFTs.

The winners were announced recently. Currently, a distribution of 350,000 ZETA tokens as reward airdrops has been executed, totalling approximately $600,000. On average, each user received around 47 ZETA.

Moreover, Bitget Wallet also plans to conduct upcoming interactive activities on the ZetaChain mainnet, offering a continuation of 350,000 ZETA as rewards. Participants who engaged in previous Task2Get activities and acquired NFTs will receive additional points as rewards in the forthcoming ZetaChain mainnet activities.

Bitget Wallet and ZetaChain’s recent collaborative efforts signify a notable advancement in blockchain technology, empowering users with enhanced functionalities and engagement opportunities within a secure and integrated ecosystem.

