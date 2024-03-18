Bitget Wallet Debuts BWB Token, Unveils BWB Points Airdrop Initiative to Enhance Community Engagement

Web3 wallet Bitget Wallet announced the introduction of its official ecosystem token, BWB, which will be issued alongside the launch of the BWB Points airdrop event.

BWB will serve as the primary asset and equity token within the decentralized ecosystem of Bitget Wallet. Holders will gain access to privileges, including community governance, airdrops, and additional dividends stemming from the advancement of Bitget Wallet’s development.

According to the announcement, the total supply of BWB tokens amounts to 1 billion, with 5% allocated for community airdrops. These tokens will be distributed to users in the form of BWB Points, divided into two categories: “Initial Airdrop,” aimed at rewarding loyal users, and the “Task Airdrop,” designed for users who complete specific activities.

The “Initial Airdrop” encompasses both existing and new users of Bitget Wallet, as well as active users of other popular Web3 wallets, including MetaMask, Trust Wallet, and Coinbase Wallet, based on their past interactions with the wallet.

Under the “Task Airdrop,” every Bitget Wallet user has the opportunity to accumulate BWB points by completing tasks within a 6-week period, ending on April 28. These tasks encompass activities such as holding cryptocurrencies, conducting swap transactions, and inviting other users to join. Each task has its point value, allowing users to earn points daily.

The Bitget Wallet team has outlined that BWB tokens will undergo a Token Generation Event (TGE) & Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) in the second quarter of this year. During this period, users will have the opportunity to convert the BWB Points they have earned into BWB tokens.

“We are eagerly anticipating the official release of BWB tokens in the second quarter of 2024, which will empower users to convert their accrued BWB points into tokens,” said Alvin Kan, chief operating officer of Bitget Wallet. “It’s important to us that BWB serves as a key to unlocking exclusive benefits for its holders, offering them a voice in community governance, access to ecosystem airdrops, and a dividend in the rewards driven by the growth of Bitget Wallet,” he added.

Bitget Wallet Empowers Global Crypto Users

Bitget Wallet serves over 19 million users globally. Its features include wallet management, smart quotes, swap transactions, launchpad, inscription center, decentralized application (dApp) center, and others. Presently, it provides support for over 100 major blockchains, EVM-compatible chains, and an extensive selection of over 250,000 cryptocurrencies.

Last year, Bitget Wallet raised $15 million in a Series A financing round led by venture firm Dragonfly. Subsequently, in 2023, cryptocurrency exchange Bitget acquired Bitget Wallet at a valuation of $300 million. This acquisition also included a $30 million investment in the Bitget Wallet.

