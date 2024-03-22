CoinList to Offer 50M BDXN Tokens in Bondex Community Sale

Cryptocurrency trading platform CoinList announced its plans to conduct a Bondex (BDXN) community sale event, offering 50 million BDXN tokens or 5% of the total supply.

Bondex is a Web3 talent marketplace serving recruiters, talent, and companies. It incorporates a gamified mobile application and job portal, providing opportunities in Web3, cryptocurrencies, blockchain, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), metaverse, and gaming. The company records over one million monthly active users and has amassed nearly 4 million mobile application downloads to date.

The purchase period for BDXN tokens begins on March 21, 2024, at 17:00 UTC and ends on March 28, 2024, at 17:00 UTC. The tokens have a lockup and release schedule, with 25% unlocking after 75 days and the remaining 75% vesting over 12 months. The expected token exchange listing is around June 11, 2024.

Initial purchase limits are set at a $50 minimum and $500 maximum (USDT/USDC only). There is also the potential availability of an additional 31,250,000 BDXN tokens or 3.125% of the total supply at the discretion of Bondex.

Additionally, Bondex conducted an incentivized rewards program on CoinList, attracting over 75,000 users to download the Bondex application and create their professional profiles.

What is BDXN Token?

BDXN is an ERC-20 standard utility and governance token at the core of the Bondex ecosystem, designed to incentivize and facilitate participation across the network. Additionally, BDXN facilitates integration and interoperability across different blockchains, enhancing accessibility and expanding its utility across the digital landscape.

The BDXN token serves to capture financial value within the Bondex ecosystem, enabling holders to participate in revenue generated from various sources such as in-app purchases, company subscription fees, promotions, traffic flow, bounty commissions, and future monetization streams.

Moreover, BDXN holders participate in governance, influencing Bondex’s strategic direction and policies in alignment with Web3‘s decentralized decision-making ethos. Furthermore, the token incentivizes users through airdrops and rewards for contributing to the ecosystem’s value creation, fostering high-quality interactions, referrals, and other activities conducive to the growth of the Bondex marketplace.

