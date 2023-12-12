Bitcoin’s Resurgence in 2023: a Comeback Year Defined by Recovery and Growth

In Brief Bitcoin had a remarkable recovery in 2023, overcoming a challenging previous year and defying market downturns.

Despite facing a challenging environment with depressed cryptocurrency prices and low trading volumes, Bitcoin has shown remarkable resilience in 2023. Following a difficult year in 2022, the currency bounced back, particularly gaining momentum in October after a summer decline.

2023 has been a surprisingly good year for Bitcoin, with its value leaping 164% since January 1, trading above $40,000. It has outpaced traditional assets like the S&P 500, and increased its share in the total cryptocurrency market from 38% to over 50%.

Key Factors Driving Bitcoin’s Growth

Much of Bitcoin’s gains this year are attributed to the anticipation of a U.S. spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) and expectations of a more relaxed monetary policy. These factors have re-energized investors, leading to a surge in Bitcoin’s value.

Trading volumes for Bitcoin have also seen a resurgence, with the combined spot and derivatives trading volume on centralized exchanges climbing to $3.61 trillion in November from about $2.9 trillion in January.

Alongside Bitcoin’s growth, stablecoins like Tether have also seen an increase in market capitalization, indicating a growing interest in cryptocurrencies pegged to real-world assets.

The year 2023 wasn’t without its challenges in the wider crypto industry. High-profile legal cases and regulatory actions against crypto giants like Binance’s Changpeng Zhao, Voyager Digital’s co-founder, and Celsius founder Alex Mashinsky have marked the year.

On a positive note, Ripple’s XRP token gained 82% after a significant legal victory. This win has been a morale booster for the industry, signaling favorable legal outcomes for other cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin‘s Outlook for 2024

Looking ahead to 2024, the potential approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF in the U.S. is a major focal point.

Asset management giants have submitted applications for this product, expected to attract significant investment. However, opinions vary on the extent of its potential success and impact on the market.

While J.P. Morgan predicts continued recovery for the crypto market, it remains cautious about the magnitude of success in broader market adoption. Analytics platform Glassnode suggests that Bitcoin’s current performance indicates an early stage of a bull market, leaving room for more growth.

