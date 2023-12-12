News Report Technology
December 12, 2023

AI Model ‘Ceograph’ Achieves Precision in Predicting Cancer Outcomes from Tissue Samples

by
Published: December 12, 2023 at 7:38 am Updated: December 12, 2023 at 7:38 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: December 12, 2023 at 7:38 am

In Brief

A newly developed medical AI model Ceograph can predict outcomes for cancer patients based on tissue samples.

AI Model 'Ceograph' Achieves Precision in Predicting Cancer Outcomes from Tissue Samples

Researchers at UT Southwestern Medical Center (UTSW) developed a artificial intelligence (AI) model – named Ceograph – that demonstrates the ability to predict outcomes for cancer patients based on tissue samples.

The development represents a chance for the utilization of AI to forecast the likely trajectory of the disease and tailor personalized treatment strategies. As described in the journal Nature Communications, the approach scrutinizes the spatial configuration of cells within tissue samples.

“Cell spatial organization is like a complex jigsaw puzzle where each cell serves as a unique piece, fitting together meticulously to form a cohesive tissue or organ structure. This research showcases the remarkable ability of AI to grasp these intricate spatial relationships among cells within tissues, extracting subtle information previously beyond human comprehension while predicting patient outcomes,” said study leader Guanghua Xiao, a professor at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in the US.

According to researchers, in the realm of pathology — routine collection of tissue samples from patients has long been a staple for diagnosis. These samples, typically placed on slides for examination by pathologists, serve as crucial components in the diagnostic process.

However, as Dr. Xiao highlights, this conventional approach is not without its drawbacks – it is time-consuming, prone to variations in interpretation among pathologists and may miss subtle nuances in pathology images that could hold pivotal clues to a patient’s health.

Addressing these challenges, Dr. Xiao and his team developed AI model Ceograph. Unlike its predecessors, the AI model aims not only to identify cell types or assess cell proximity but to replicate the intricate aspects of a pathologist’s approach to interpreting tissue images.

Dr. Xiao emphasizes that while previous AI models have excelled at certain tasks, they fell short in capturing the complexity inherent in a pathologist’s role. This complexity involves discerning patterns in cell spatial organization and eliminating extraneous “noise” in images – factors crucial for accurate interpretations.

Ceograph’s Superiority Over Traditional Methods

Dr. Xiao added that the Ceograph sets itself apart by mimicking the cognitive processes of pathologists when reading tissue slides. It begins by detecting cells in images and determining their positions. From there, the AI model goes beyond mere identification, delving into the intricate realm of cell types, morphology and spatial distribution.

The new AI model can create a detailed map that helps analyze how cells are arranged, distributed, and interact with each other, marking a step forward in using AI to mimic the nuanced skills of human pathologists.

The researchers put the tool to test in three real-world clinical scenarios using pathology slides. In the first scenario, Ceograph was employed to differentiate between two subtypes of lung cancer—adenocarcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma.

The tool was also utilized to forecast the chances of potentially harmful oral conditions (precancerous lesions in the mouth) developing into full-fledged cancer. Lastly, the research team pinpointed which lung cancer patients were most likely to positively respond to a specific class of medications known as epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitors.

According to the researchers, in each scenario, the Ceograph model outperformed traditional methods by a good margin in predicting patient outcomes.

Importantly, the cell spatial organisation features identified by Ceograph are interpretable and lead to biological insights into how individual cell-cell spatial interaction change could produce diverse functional consequences, Xiao said.

He further emphasized the growing role of AI in medical care, underscoring its potential to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of pathology analyses. This method, he added, holds promise for streamlining targeted preventive measures and optimizing treatment selection for individual patients.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

More articles
Kumar Gandharv
Kumar Gandharv

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

More articles
Hot Stories

LimeWire Launches AI Music Studio to Empower Audio Creation with Generative AI

by Victor Dey
December 12, 2023

Extended Reality (XR) is Reshaping Business Dynamics: a Paradigm Shift in Training and Operations

by Victor Dey
December 08, 2023

Balmain and Space Runners Announce Generative AI-Powered Sneaker Collaboration with Ant Kai

by Victor Dey
December 08, 2023

Insilico Medicine Advances AI-Designed IBD Drug ISM5411 to ‘First-in-Human’ Trial

by Victor Dey
December 07, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

US Senator Elizabeth Warren Co-sponsors Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act

by Alisa Davidson
December 12, 2023

BNB Chain Announces Greenfield Roadmap to Foster Web2 and AI Integration

by Nik Asti
December 12, 2023

Jaguar Land Rover Partners Tata Communications to Integrate AI in Manufacturing Processes

by Kumar Gandharv
December 12, 2023

LimeWire Launches AI Music Studio to Empower Audio Creation with Generative AI

by Victor Dey
December 12, 2023

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
US Senator Elizabeth Warren Co-sponsors Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act
News Report Technology
US Senator Elizabeth Warren Co-sponsors Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act
by Alisa Davidson
December 12, 2023
BNB Chain Announces Greenfield Roadmap to Foster Web2 and AI Integration
Business Markets News Report
BNB Chain Announces Greenfield Roadmap to Foster Web2 and AI Integration
by Nik Asti
December 12, 2023
Jaguar Land Rover Partners Tata Communications to Integrate AI in Manufacturing Processes
News Report Technology
Jaguar Land Rover Partners Tata Communications to Integrate AI in Manufacturing Processes
by Kumar Gandharv
December 12, 2023
LimeWire Launches AI Music Studio to Empower Audio Creation with Generative AI
News Report Technology
LimeWire Launches AI Music Studio to Empower Audio Creation with Generative AI
by Victor Dey
December 12, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.