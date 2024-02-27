Aethir Announces Decentralized AI Node Sale, Offers Participation and Rewards

by Alisa Davidson by Victor Dey In Brief Aethir launches Node Sale to engage individuals and firms in decentralized cloud infrastructure network by operating nodes and receiving rewards.

Decentralized GPU cloud infrastructure provider Aethir (ATH) announced its upcoming Node Sale. Beginning on March 20th, individuals and organizations worldwide will be able to engage in Aethir’s decentralized cloud infrastructure network by operating nodes and receiving rewards for their contributions.

The Node Sale introduces 100,000 nodes available through a tiered pricing system, beginning at $500 per node. The sale will take place on the Arbitrum network through a public sale facilitated by Impossible, the team responsible for the Xai node sale. There is no limit on the number of nodes that can be purchased.

Nodes become transferable one year after the sale, and participants will accumulate and earn rewards based on a vesting logic. Being a node operator in Aethir’s ecosystem presents the opportunity for participants to potentially earn up to 15% of the allocated ATH total supply set aside for Checker Node Operators over the next four years.

The Aethir node sale marks the initial phase of decentralization for the Aethir network, focusing on the ‘Checker Node,’ which serves as validators within the Aethir ecosystem. These nodes support the verification of uptime, latency, quality of service, and computational power offered by other node participants in the future.

“This decentralized approach is crucial as traditional centralized cloud infrastructure struggles to meet the computational needs of generative AI and gaming apps,” according to the project’s team.

Nodes receive rewards for participating in the verification of data and service provision within the network, functioning as checks and balances for the future mining throughput of AI-enabled processing chips and other computational power. ATH serves as the native token for the Aethir network and can be earned by both node providers and checkers for their role in maintaining Aethir’s decentralized cloud infrastructure network.

Aethir Revolutionizes Computing

Aethir is a GPU-as-a-service provider serving enterprise-grade needs and providing a solution to the growing global compute shortage. The Aethir network facilitates the expansion of GPU-dependent sectors such as AI and gaming by efficiently aggregating and redistributing new and idle enterprise-grade GPUs at a large scale.

Supported by Web3 investors, including Framework Ventures, Merit Circle, Hashkey, Animoca Brands, Sanctor Capital, Infinity Ventures Crypto (IVC), and others, Aethir has recently raised over $32 million in funds for the ecosystem, marking a significant contribution to the development of the future of decentralized computing.

Aethir’s approach to decentralized cloud infrastructure, coupled with the commencement of the node sale, signifies its promising trajectory in the future of computing.

