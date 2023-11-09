YouTube Introduces AI-Powered Features for Enhanced User Interaction

Share this article







by Anna Sharygina by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief YouTube is launching new AI features to make it easier for channel creators to interact with subscribers and distribute content.

YouTube is testing new features — integrating AI into the viewing activity, impacting two key aspects: helping viewers better understand the content they watch, and making it easier for channel creators to better interact with their subscribers.

YouTube users will be soon able to try out the new conversational tool that uses AI to answer questions about YouTube’s content and make recommendations, and also summarize topics in the comments of a video.

Soon to be available on youtube.com/new, the conversational tool utilizes AI to answer user questions about YouTube content and provide recommendations. Powered by large language models drawing information from YouTube and the web, this tool is designed to enable users to delve deeper into the content they are watching.

Viewers can ask questions related to the current video or request recommendations for similar content. Importantly, these interactions with AI will seamlessly occur while the video is streaming, avoiding interruptions to playback.

Another innovative feature, the comments summarizer, leverages generative AI to organize and summarize discussions in large comment sections beneath videos. This functionality aims to help viewers catch up on conversations efficiently and offers creators insights into the topics discussed by their subscribers.

Creators can gain inspiration for new videos based on comment topics and manage discussions, while not deleting comments related to specific topics.

Is YouTube’s AI The Future of Interactive Video Experiences?

The tool will debut in the U.S. on Android devices with a new “Ask” option on the video’s watch page. Initially, it will be available to YouTube Premium members on an opt-in basis, with broader availability in the coming weeks.

The summarization of topics will be limited to published comments, excluding those under review, containing blocked words, or from blocked users, as highlighted by YouTube. Currently implemented on a select few videos, this experiment will initially be conducted exclusively in English.

YouTube plans to conduct ongoing tests over the upcoming weeks and months, actively seeking users’ feedback to understand how consumers engage with these novel features.

“These features are experimental and we may not always get it right. That’s why we’re starting small with limited availability and collecting feedback,” said YouTube in its announcement. The company has stated that users will have the ability to provide feedback directly within the tools.

The customizable recommendations feature has a good chance of becoming popular among users, as it can save a decent amount of time searching for relevant video content. YouTube is embracing these generative AI features as part of its commitment to providing an enriched and interactive experience for its users.

The company envisions these tools not only enhancing viewer engagement but also assisting content creators in understanding and responding to audience sentiments more effectively.

Disclaimer Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.



The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

More articles Anna Sharygina