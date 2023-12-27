News Report Technology
December 27, 2023

The New York Times Files Lawsuit Against OpenAI and Microsoft Alleging Copyright Infringement

by
Published: December 27, 2023 at 11:58 am Updated: December 27, 2023 at 11:58 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: December 27, 2023 at 11:58 am

In Brief

The New York Times filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft, alleging copyright infringement for utilizing articles from the newspaper without permission.

The New York Times Files Lawsuit Against OpenAI and Microsoft Alleging Copyright Infringement

United States media organization and newspaper The New York Times filed a lawsuit against artificial intelligence (AI) research organization OpenAI and multinational technology corporation Microsoft, alleging copyright infringement. The complaint accuses both companies of utilizing millions of articles from the newspaper without permission for training AI technologies.

The New York Times is not specifying a particular amount for damages but contends that OpenAI and Microsoft have caused “billions of dollars” in harm. Additionally, the organization has requested the companies to eliminate chatbot models and training sets that include its content.

OpenAI — maintaining nonprofit status, experienced a substantial increase in revenue corresponding to the widespread adoption of ChatGPT. In March, the company made its most potent model, ChatGPT 4, available to the public, reportedly operating with 1.76 trillion parameters.

Creators Sue AI Companies for Copyright Infringement

The New York Times emerges as the initial major United States media organization to file a lawsuit against the entities behind ChatGPT concerning copyright matters.

Notably, novelists such as David Baldacci, Jonathan Franzen, John Grisham and Scott Turow have also sued OpenAI and Microsoft in a Manhattan court. Their claims suggest that AI systems could have utilized tens of thousands of their books.

In a separate case earlier this year, comedian Sarah Silverman filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and Meta Platforms in San Francisco, alleging the “ingestion” of her book “The Bedwetter” for ChatGPT. 

AI Regulation In the United States

In the United States, the regulations governing AI are not formally implemented yet. However, the president Biden Administration issued an executive order in October outlining six new standards for AI safety and security, along with expressing its commitment to ethical AI use within the government.

Furthermore, the United States Secretary-General António Guterres declared the establishment of a 39-member advisory body, featuring tech company executives, government officials, and academics. The purpose of this advisory body is to address concerns related to the international governance of AI.

Ongoing legal battles against major AI companies highlight challenges in AI copyright infringement, adding complexity in the absence of formal regulations. This shapes a nuanced interaction between legal actions and the evolving AI landscape.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

More articles
Hot Stories

Gramener CEO Anand S Warns of Risks in Blindly Trusting LLMs, Advocates for Model Literacy

by Kumar Gandharv
December 27, 2023

Top Scandals that Shook the Crypto World in 2023

by Kumar Gandharv
December 27, 2023

DCG CEO Barry Silbert and President Mark Murphy Resign from Grayscale Bitcoin Fund

by Kumar Gandharv
December 26, 2023

Gnosis Co-founder Dr. Friederike Ernst Predicts Web3 Trends for 2024, Anticipates ‘Real-World Crypto Integration’

by Victor Dey
December 22, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Kyber Network Laysoff 50% Workforce to Recover from $46.5M Security Breach Loss

by Alisa Davidson
December 27, 2023

Top Scandals that Shook the Crypto World in 2023

by Kumar Gandharv
December 27, 2023

Hong Kong Initiates Public Consultation, Proposes Licences for Stablecoin Issuers

by Alisa Davidson
December 27, 2023

MicroAlgo Launches Bitcoin Trading Algorithm to Predict Market Movements with Machine Learning

by Kumar Gandharv
December 27, 2023

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Kyber Network Laysoff 50% Workforce to Recover from $46.5M Security Breach Loss
News Report Technology
Kyber Network Laysoff 50% Workforce to Recover from $46.5M Security Breach Loss
by Alisa Davidson
December 27, 2023
Gramener CEO Anand S Warns of Risks in Blindly Trusting LLMs, Advocates for Model Literacy
Opinion Technology
Gramener CEO Anand S Warns of Risks in Blindly Trusting LLMs, Advocates for Model Literacy
by Kumar Gandharv
December 27, 2023
Top Scandals that Shook the Crypto World in 2023
Business News Report
Top Scandals that Shook the Crypto World in 2023
by Kumar Gandharv
December 27, 2023
Hong Kong Initiates Public Consultation, Proposes Licences for Stablecoin Issuers
Markets News Report
Hong Kong Initiates Public Consultation, Proposes Licences for Stablecoin Issuers
by Alisa Davidson
December 27, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.