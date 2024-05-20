Over Protocol Initiates ‘Sybil Detection’ This Week, Nethers NFT Holders Are Eligible For Airdrop

In Brief Over Protocol will initiate ‘Sybil Detection’ this week, providing users with an opportunity to earn rewards based on previous activities.

Layer 1 blockchain lightweight node protocol Over Protocol announced the commencement of “Sybil Detection” this week, which offers users the chance to earn rewards based on their past activities.

Once the “Sybil Detection” process is completed, contributors to OverWallet and OverNode will be eligible to receive airdrops. Users who possess Nethers non-fungible tokens (NFTs) will also qualify for airdrops. Furthermore, as per the announcement, this marks the last chance for users to participate, regardless of whether they have engaged in the two previous events or not.

Members of the Over Protocol ecosystem can verify their eligibility for Nethers NFT claims and allocations through the official Nethers Portal.

The ongoing Nethers NFT Public Sale is scheduled to conclude at 11:00 AM UTC on May 24th. Users can mint their NFTs for 0.05 ETH on the Arbitrum blockchain. Should the maximum supply of 20,000 be exceeded, participants will receive 500 OVER tokens per NFT. Conversely, if the figure of 20,000 won’t be reached, the number of OVER tokens per NFT for participants will be determined by a formula: 10 million divided by the total number of NFTs sold.

OverWallet is a mobile cryptocurrency wallet application that is a gateway to OverProtocol. Presently, it boasts 5 million accounts and attracts nearly 1 million users on a daily basis. Meanwhile, OverNode represents a node client specifically crafted to assist users in running OverProtocol nodes on their personal computers. The official release of OverNode will take place in the first half of this year.

Over Protocol Announced Mainnet Launch Plans For June

Over Protocol operates on “Ethanos” protocol, that conducts a validation of solely active accounts, allowing full nodes to discard obsolete data and function with minimal storage to reduce storage needs. Through Over Protocol, users can run a node and become a validator utilizing their personal computers.

Recently, Over Protocol revealed the upcoming launch of the mainnet, which is slated for June. This decision follows the successful completion of two testnet phases, which garnered participation from over 750,000 individuals globally, generating significant interest.

