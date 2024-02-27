Yuga Labs Announces Launch of Magic Eden Ethereum Marketplace

Yuga Labs announced the launch of Magic Eden Ethereum marketplace and disclosed that it is one of the first major marketplaces to collaborate directly with creators. Concurrently, Yuga Labs has declared its intention to discontinue collaboration with marketplaces that do not universally support NFT creator royalties.

Moreover, collections associated with Yuga Labs featuring royalty filters will exclusively be tradable on platforms that adhere to the comprehensive enforcement of creator royalties at the protocol level. Moreover, Magic Eden’s Ethereum marketplace officially launched on February 27 signalling a shift towards a more creator-centric Web3 environment.

This launch is considered more than just the introduction of another marketplace as analysts symbolize it as a proactive step towards fostering ethical NFT practices and empowering creators within the digital landscape.

One of the key features introduced by Magic Eden is the implementation of contractual royalty enforcement, acknowledging the critical role royalties play in providing creators with a sustainable income stream.

This move aims to ensure equitable compensation for creators, enabling them to continue producing innovative content that enriches the digital art space.

Magic Eden’s Policy Shift Signals New Era for NFTs

In line with the commitment to creator empowerment, Magic Eden has announced a policy alteration effective immediately. The platform will withdraw support from marketplaces that fail to implement universal royalty enforcement. This policy change signifies a bold initiative by Magic Eden to prioritize platforms that uphold creator rights and fair compensation practices.

As a result, certain popular collections such as Otherside Expanded, Vessels, Maras, Koda, and several 10KTF collections will now be moving to platforms that support these principles.

The decision to enforce royalties universally reflects a larger trend in the NFT community towards fair practices, transparency, and long-term sustainability. It serves as a reminder for marketplaces, collectors, and creators alike to align around principles that will shape the future of digital art and collectibles.

Magic Eden’s commitment to ethical NFT practices and creator empowerment is further underscored by its introduction of features such as personalized collector pages and loyalty incentives. These initiatives aim to enhance the overall user experience while reinforcing the platform’s dedication to supporting creators.

By prioritizing ethical practices and creator empowerment, Magic Eden sets a precedent for other platforms to follow, ultimately contributing to the long-term sustainability and growth of the NFT ecosystem.

