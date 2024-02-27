Craig Wright’s Former Lawyers Challenge Authenticity of Emails Shared by his Wife in COPA Trial

Emails presented in in the court by Craig Wright's wife as evidence have been contested as "not genuine" by his former lawyers.

Emails presented by Craig Wright’s wife, Ramona Watts, as evidence during the ongoing trial, investigating his claim of inventing decentralized cryptocurrency Bitcoin have been contested as “not genuine” by Craig Wright’s former lawyers in the London’s Royal Courts of Justice.

The emails exchanged between Craig Wright and his past representatives at global law firm Ontier were introduced as evidence, as Craig Wright mentioned them during cross-examination last week. Subsequently, the emails were shared with his current legal counsel at the London law firm Shoosmiths. The company in turn, reached out to Ontier to verify the authenticity of the emails.

Craig Wright asserted that Ontier had access to the Australian accounting platform MYOB in 2019 and presented emails as evidence to support his claim. However, Ontier contends that the recently shared emails with Shoosmiths were altered.

Shoosmiths presented the emails and Ontier’s response in court on Monday. These documents are scheduled for examination by legal representatives of both Craig Wright and the plaintiff, the Crypto Open Patent Alliance (COPA).

Craig Wright presented the emails to the court following a day of cross-examining digital forensics expert Patrick Madden. His assertions, claiming that Craig Wright forged crucial material relied upon to establish himself as Bitcoin inventor Satoshi Nakamoto, constitute the foundation for COPA’s complaint against him.

Patrick Madden, who has authored thorough reports scrutinizing the authenticity of various documents presented by Craig Wright as evidence, made specific arguments that were meticulously addressed by Shoosmiths, aiming to challenge the expert’s methodology in the investigation and the robustness of his conclusions.

Furthermore, Shoosmiths raised concerns that the expert collaborated with COPA’s counsel in drafting his report, while Patrick Madden claimed he did not trust anyone else to undertake the work.

COPA and Craig Wright’s Legal Battle

The trial, examining Australian computer scientist Craig Wright’s assertion as the pseudonymous author of the 2008 Bitcoin white paper, has entered its fourth week. COPA aims to establish that Craig Wright’s assertion of being Satoshi Nakamoto is unfounded and supported by what they claim to be “industrial style forgeries.”

Craig Wright has taken legal action multiple times against members of the community, including developers contributing to the open-source Bitcoin project, accusing them of copyright violations.

In 2021, the COPA, a nonprofit organization supported by notable figures such as social media platform X founder Jack Dorsey, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, and business intelligence company Microstrategy, filed a lawsuit against Craig Wright, contesting his assertions. Last month, COPA declined Craig Wright’s offer to resolve the lawsuit in an attempt to avert potential cases involving individuals asserting to be Satoshi Nakamoto. COPA alleges that Craig Wright fabricated the documents he presented as evidence supporting his claim to be the Bitcoin inventor.

As the trial unfolds, with both sides presenting evidence and arguments to support their positions, an intense dispute persists, fueled by new revelations.

