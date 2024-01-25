White Houses’ Chief of Science Urges Collaboration Between US and China for Addressing AI Safety

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Arati Prabhakar announced that the United States and China are set to engage in collaborative efforts to reduce the risks associated with AI.

United States and China are set to engage in collaborative efforts aimed at addressing the safety of AI systems, signifying a notable cooperative initiative between the two nations. Arati Prabhakar, the director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, has revealed that despite ongoing trade tensions related to AI, both countries are committed to reducing the risks associated with AI and evaluating its capabilities.

Arati Prabhakar said that measures have been initiated to facilitate the collaboration with China on AI, emphasizing the necessity to explore cooperation with Beijing. She highlighted the current global awareness that AI holds immense technological power, with each country gearing up to leverage it for shaping a future aligned with their respective values.

The advisor to President Biden on matters related to AI regulation, highlighted the pivotal role of AI in the strategic plans of nations. However, she expressed a common ground among nations, saying, “But I think the one place we can all really agree is we want to have a technology base that is safe and effective.”

The swift progress in AI has prompted worldwide apprehension about the potential amplification of vulnerabilities to cyber attacks and the spread of misinformation. Arati Prabhakar pointed out that the current available options for assessing the safety of new AI systems fall short, attributing this limitation to the intricate and opaque nature of the technology.

She delved into emerging global awareness around existing tools for evaluating AI models in terms of effectiveness, safety and trustworthiness are presently inadequate.

Furthermore, she acknowledged potential differences in values and regulatory approaches between China and the US but expressed optimism, saying, “there will also be places where we can agree,” mentioning global technical and safety standards for AI software as areas where collaboration could be achieved, emphasizing common ground amid varying perspectives.

The United States aims not to impede the progress of AI development but to uphold vigilant oversight of the technology. However, the White House has encountered criticism for potentially jeopardizing the country’s competitive edge in AI by perceived swift regulatory actions, despite the absence of specific legislation on the matter. Arati Prabhakar further contended that even US-based AI companies acknowledge the necessity for transparent methodologies in comprehending and evaluating AI.

She emphasized that clear frameworks are crucial for fostering consumer confidence and facilitating business adoption. According to her, advocates for regulation are prominent within these technology-driven companies.

China and US Strategies in AI Development

The two nations have opted for different approaches in regulating their domestic AI sectors. China has offered comprehensive guidance, placing emphasis on content control in the development of AI. In contrast, President Biden issued a comprehensive executive order on AI in October of the previous year. The order addresses threats and focuses on aspects of national security and consumer privacy.

Last year, China entered into the UK’s Bletchley Park agreement, outlining standards for technology. Concurrently, United States President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping engaged in discussions about collaborative efforts in the field of AI during a summit in California.

The announcement coincides with the United States implementing export controls on AI chips and equipment, aiming to hinder China’s capacity to advance in technologies, particularly in the realm of AI. The United States has also encouraged its allies, particularly those serving as key suppliers, to implement comparable restrictions.

Recently, technology company Nvidia has informed its Chinese customers about the delay in releasing the new AI chip, HGX H20, which is deemed the most powerful among the three chips tailored for the Chinese market. This postponement is attributed to the company’s efforts to navigate and comply with existing United States restrictions, and the revised launch date is set for the first quarter of 2024.

In response, China’s Commerce Minister Wang Wentao has conveyed apprehension regarding the United States restrictions that hinder third countries from exporting lithography machines to China. Furthermore, throughout 2023 the country has significantly outpaced the United States in investing in semiconductor startups, according to PitchBook data.

The recent statement by Arati Prabhakar highlights the significance of fostering unity between the two nations competing for dominance in the field of AI which is essential to address the shared concerns related to the safety of AI systems.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected] More articles Alisa Davidson