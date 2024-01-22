OpenAI’s Sam Altman Seeks to Raise Billions for Global AI Chip Factory Network

Sam Altman negotiates new funding with UAE and Taiwan investors for building a network of chip fabrication plants.

Artificial intelligence (AI) research organization OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman is currently in discussions with global investors to secure funding amounting to billions of dollars to support the development of chips necessary for the training and construction of AI models, as well as the establishment of chip fabrication plants.

Among the potential investors are United Arab Emirates investors, including Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed al-Nahyan and Taiwanese chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Sam Altman’s discussions include considerations for both financial backing and collaborative partnerships.

The OpenAI CEO plans to use the funds to establish a network of factories dedicated to semiconductor manufacturing. The overarching goal of this initiative is to address OpenAI’s increasing demand for semiconductors, while reducing reliance on chipmaker Nvidia.

Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the brother of the UAE’s president, serves as the national security adviser. Additionally he is responsible for overseeing a rapidly expanding business empire and chairs some of Abu Dhabi’s most influential state investment funds.

However, it remains uncertain regarding the specific amount Sam Altman is aiming to raise for the new venture. Delving into the design and development of chips is recognized as a notably expensive undertaking. For challenging Nvidia — a market giant with an almost $1.5 trillion market capitalization, substantial financial commitments likely in the range of billions of dollars is expected to be involved.

Additionally, Altman is engaged in discussions with G42, an organization focused on AI development based in Abu Dhabi, and SoftBank Group, a multinational investment holding company headquartered in Japan. Previous reports indicated that discussions with G42 were centered around raising funds in the range of $8 billion to $10 billion, although the current status of these discussions remains unclear.

The project is envisioned to entail collaboration with leading chip manufacturers, and the network of fabrication plants is intended to have a global reach. Discussions are in the early stages, and a comprehensive list of participating partners and funders has yet to be finalized.

Sam Altman‘s efforts to raise funds reflect his concern that the increasing prevalence of AI may lead to insufficient chip availability for widespread deployment. Forecasts indicate that the production of AI-related chips is currently falling short of the anticipated demand. He believes that it is imperative for the industry to take action now to guarantee the sufficient supply towards the end of the decade.

OpenAI Explores New Opportunities Amid AI Surge

Establishing and maintaining semiconductor fabrication plants involves higher costs compared to the approach preferred by many counterparts in the AI industry, including major investors like Amazon.com, Alphabet’s Google, and Microsoft–OpenAI’s largest investor.

These companies typically concentrate on designing their proprietary silicon and then outsource the manufacturing process to external entities.

The construction of a single state-of-the-art fabrication plant can require an investment of tens of billions of dollars, and the development of a network comprising such facilities is a time-consuming endeavor that spans several years.

Over a year ago, OpenAI introduced ChatGPT, leading to a significant surge in interest in AI applications among both companies and consumers. This heightened interest has subsequently generated substantial demand for the computing power and processors essential for developing and operating AI programs.

Recently, Altman provided insights into GPT-5’s capabilities and discussed the imminent arrival of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) in a podcast interview with technology visionary Bill Gates. Altman also shared details about the significant milestones that OpenAI is actively pursuing to shape the landscape of GPT-5.

If successful, the new investment will aid OpenAI in establishing a global network of semiconductor fabrication plants to meet rising demand for AI-related chips. Despite uncertainties in funding specifics and the competitive landscape, the initiative reflects a proactive response to the increasing ubiquity of AI.

