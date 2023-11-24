News Report Technology
November 24, 2023

Nvidia to Delay Rewamped AI Chip for Chinese Tech Market

by
Published: November 24, 2023 at 4:52 am Updated: November 24, 2023 at 4:53 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 24, 2023 at 4:52 am

In Brief

Nvidia delays the release of most powerful AI chip designed for China to comply with US regulations

 

 

Nvidia to Delay Rewamped AI Chips for Chinese Tech Market

Nvidia has announced to its customers in China the postponement of the release of the new artificial intelligence chip, HGX H20, designed to adhere to US restrictions. The launch is now rescheduled for the first quarter of 2024. The delay was attributed to challenges faced by server manufacturers in the chip integration process.

The delayed chip, HGX H20, represents the most powerful among the three chips developed for the Chinese market, which also includes the L20 PCIe and L2 PCIe. The original schedule for the launch of L20 PCIe is expected to remain unchanged.

US Introduces Stricter Regulations on Chips for China, Nvidia Adjusts Chip Offerings

Earlier this week, Nvidia introduced a new line of chips designed explicitly for the Chinese market in light of the recently implemented, more rigorous regulations governing the sale of high-end AI chips to China by US officials.

These regulations set boundaries on the computing power a chip can have within a specific size constraint. Furthermore, there is a “grey zone”, where chips might still qualify for shipment to China but necessitate a licence for approval.

While the new chips incorporate most of Nvidia’s cutting-edge features for AI work, some of their computing power measures have been scaled down to align with the restrictions imposed by US export rules. 

Nvidia Faces Challenges Competing for Dominance in Chinese Market 

Last month, the leading US AI chip giant, renowned for its graphics processing units that dominate the AI market, announced that recent export restrictions would hinder the sale of two of its enhanced AI chips—the A800 and H800. Both were initially tailored for the Chinese market to adhere to the previous export regulations.

The new US export restrictions have posed challenges for the company, opening an opportunity for competitors like Huawei to secure orders that might otherwise have been directed towards Nvidia.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

More articles
Hot Stories

State of Zero Knowledge 2023 Report by Cryptomeria Capital Illuminates Key Insights from the ZK Landscape

by Victor Dey
November 22, 2023

Roblox’s Metaverse Report 2023 Reveals Generation Z’s Digital Self-Expression Trends and Its Impact on Fashion

by Victor Dey
November 22, 2023

Sam Altman Returns as OpenAI’s CEO After an Agreement with the Board

by Kumar Gandharv
November 22, 2023

Akash Network’s Mainnet 8 Upgrade Boosts Visibility for Cloud GPU Operations

by Victor Dey
November 22, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Thai Media Giant JKN Hit with ฿1 Billion Lawsuit Over Illegitimate Crypto Project

by Kumar Gandharv
November 24, 2023

F2pool Retreats on OFAC Censorship After Bitcoin Community Backlash

by Nik Asti
November 24, 2023

zkPass Partners With Verida Wallet to Boost Digital Authentication

by Alisa Davidson
November 24, 2023

KyberSwap Responds to $47 Million Hack, Proposes 10% Bounty to Retrieve Funds

by Nik Asti
November 24, 2023

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Thai Media Giant JKN Hit with ฿1 Billion Lawsuit Over Illegitimate Crypto Project
News Report Technology
Thai Media Giant JKN Hit with ฿1 Billion Lawsuit Over Illegitimate Crypto Project
by Kumar Gandharv
November 24, 2023
F2pool Retreats on OFAC Censorship After Bitcoin Community Backlash
Business Markets News Report
F2pool Retreats on OFAC Censorship After Bitcoin Community Backlash
by Nik Asti
November 24, 2023
zkPass Partners With Verida Wallet to Boost Digital Authentication
News Report Technology
zkPass Partners With Verida Wallet to Boost Digital Authentication
by Alisa Davidson
November 24, 2023
KyberSwap Responds to $47 Million Hack, Proposes 10% Bounty to Retrieve Funds
Markets News Report
KyberSwap Responds to $47 Million Hack, Proposes 10% Bounty to Retrieve Funds
by Nik Asti
November 24, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.