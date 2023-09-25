OpenAI CEO Advocates for Responsible AI Regulation, Admits Potential Risks

by Victor Dey by Victor Dey In Brief Sam Altman addressed AI issues during an AI event hosted by the charitable foundation of Terry Gou, the founder of Foxconn.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, recently voiced his perspective on the significance of regulating AI technologies during his visit to Taiwan’s Taipei. Amidst growing global concerns over the rapid advancements in AI, Altman stressed the importance of regulatory frameworks while acknowledging the potential for regulatory missteps.



Altman, a prominent figurehead of OpenAI backed by tech giant Microsoft, addressed these issues during an AI event hosted by the charitable foundation of Terry Gou, founder of Foxconn — a major supplier to Apple.

Altman acknowledged the global efforts to introduce AI regulations, with Britain scheduled to host a global AI safety summit in November. The summit aims to delve into the challenges posed by cutting-edge AI technology and explore ways to bolster both national and international regulatory frameworks.

Expressing his perspective on AI regulation, Altman cautioned against the industry’s tendency to criticize regulation.



“People in our industry bash regulation a lot. We’ve been calling for regulation, but only of the most powerful systems,” said Altman.



He specifically highlighted the necessity of regulating AI models that surpass the capabilities of models like GPT-4 by a factor of 10,000 and those that approach the intelligence level of human civilization.

In a departure from the reflexive anti-regulation sentiment often prevalent in the tech sector, Altman also acknowledged the positive aspects of regulation.



Drawing an analogy to the aviation industry, he stated, “I don’t want to have to make an opinion about every time I step on an airplane how safe it’s going to be, but I trust that they’re pretty safe, and I think regulation has been a positive good there.”

Altman emphasized that while the potential for regulatory missteps exists, the tech industry should not be apprehensive about regulation.

“It is possible to get regulation wrong, but I don’t think we sit around and fear it. In fact, we think some version of it is important,” he said.

Terry Gou, who is currently running as an independent candidate for Taiwan’s next presidency, attended the forum but did not address the audience on this occasion.

As global concerns about the impact of AI continue to grow, industry leaders like Sam Altman are increasingly recognizing the importance of a balanced approach to AI regulation that fosters innovation while addressing potential risks.

