What to Expect Beyond the Main Stage of Token2049?

Explore the dynamic side events at TOKEN2049 Dubai, offering deep insights into blockchain, AI, and decentralised technology, alongside unparalleled networking opportunities with industry leaders and innovators.

At TOKEN2049 Dubai, take off on an amazing adventure of side events! Every event provides a special chance to learn about the most recent developments in decentralised technology. Join professionals in the field and enthusiasts to learn about the future of NFTs, DeFi, and other topics. Don’t pass up these fantastic chances to network and pick the brains of industry experts.

April 17, Sofitel Dubai Downtown

On April 17, join Hack Seasons for a day brimming with innovation, insights, and networking opportunities galore. Delve into deep-dive panel discussions and captivating keynotes, where industry luminaries unravel the mysteries of new technologies. Engage in countless networking opportunities, forging connections that transcend boundaries and ignite collaboration. Experience the pulse of innovation in a special venue adorned with branded booths, setting the stage for immersive tech workshops, seminars, and a thrilling Startup Competition.

April 17, Register to See Address

Seeing groundbreaking Polkadot inventions up close will open attendees’ eyes to the most recent developments in the industry. The guests will delve into the diverse options that will shape the future of decentralised networks, ranging from innovative concepts towards technology. Get involved in lively discussions about the possibilities and difficulties of blockchain technology by making connections with professionals, innovators, and entrepreneurs who are advancing the field’s innovation.

April 17, Register to See Address

This unique event will be held at the Web3 Summit Conference. It will be hosted by Moledao and EdgeMatrix. Top AI and Web3 projects will be shown, together with the accomplishments of the DeAI Hackathon 2024 winners, and relationships between investors and innovators will be encouraged. The main goal is to investigate how Web3 and AI might be used to create a decentralised digital future.

April 17, Register to See Address

Explore the latest innovations and creative methods through carefully selected seminars, panels, and speeches that provide developers with the skills, information, and understanding they need to succeed in decentralised applications. Make connections with thought leaders in the field, share ideas, and investigate the newest developments influencing web3. Don’t pass up this exceptional chance to advance your career, widen your network, and lead innovation.

April 17, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai

Come to the 12th Old Friends Reunion event presented by IOSG Ventures, with the subject of AI and Crypto Convergence. This half-day event, which will cover subjects like GPU Networks, AI Agent, ZKML, Data, and more, will bring together specialists and elite entrepreneurs in the deep adoption of Artificial Intelligence. Don’t pass up this chance to participate in the discussion at the nexus of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence.

April 17, Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen

R3al World Dubai is going to be a unique event with innovators altering our society via shared economies and practical applications. Examine interactive displays that highlight how Web3 technologies are incorporated into commonplace gadgets. This event is expected to have an even greater effect than in the past, riding the wave of the DePIN sector’s explosive expansion. Don’t pass up this chance to see how decentralised physical infrastructure networks will develop in the future.

April 18, VAGA Restaurant & Bar Lounge

With DePIN2049, expect a showcase of real-world applications, panel discussions, and exciting announcements. This event, just weeks before the Peaq network goes live, brings together 300 crypto luminaries for a night of connection and discovery fueled by Borderless Capital and GSR. Meet the teams behind DePINs, witness demos of Web3 in action, and indulge in great food and drinks, all while mingling with industry leaders. And yes, there will be robots.

April 18, Art in Space

At this event, you’ll explore Decentralised Identifiers (DID), tokenising on-chain relationships, and AI-driven UX optimisation, and you will enjoy the stunning view of Burj Khalifa. Highlights include our opening panel, “Navigating Web3 User Acquisition.” Next, delve into the heart of the Match Chain Ecosystem.

April 19, Mövenpick Jumeirah Beach

Blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, and decentralised governance are becoming essential elements of the Web 3.0 future due to their rapid expansion. Dive into popular tracks with other well-known organisations. While you converse and listen to excellent speakers, make use of the beach, refreshments, and beverages. Don’t pass up this chance to participate in the discussion influencing AI and decentralised governance in the future.

April 21, Register to See Address

The balance between technological advancement and legal compliance is critical in this digital frontier, and our event is the meeting place for innovators, thought leaders, and trailblazers in the decentralised space. We unravel the complex dance between legal frameworks and the infinite possibilities of decentralised systems as we dive into compliance. Security takes centre stage, creating a story of protection and endurance against changing threats and laying the groundwork for a strong Proof of Security foundation.

