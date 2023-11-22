Webex by Cisco Unveils AI-Powered Features to Tackle Burnout in Contact Centers
To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.
In Brief
Webex by Cisco announced the integration of new AI-powered capabilities into its Webex Contact Center platform.
In a move aimed at addressing the pervasive issue of stress and burnout in contact centers, Webex by Cisco has announced the integration of new AI-powered capabilities into its Webex Contact Center platform.
The development comes in response to a study revealing that agent turnover within contact centers is twice as high as in any other profession, with burnout being the leading cause of 50% of such turnover, resulting in significant financial implications for businesses.
“At Webex, we are embracing agent wellness as a core value to contribute to a more compassionate, inclusive and progressive business culture,” said Cisco’s executive vice president and general manager, security and collaborations, Jeetu Patel. “Our commitment to nurturing the well-being of agents means that businesses can build a foundation for growth, empower innovation and provide exceptional experiences to their customers.”
According to the company, these features will focus on improving agent well-being and productivity, ultimately leading to enhanced customer experiences.
These include AI-powered agent burnout detection, which enables businesses to proactively address agent well-being by implementing automated breaks, such as a Thrive Reset, and providing real-time coaching after challenging customer interactions, the company added.
Cisco WebEx is a cloud-based suite of productivity tools that keeps teams connected.
The company further said that generative AI-driven responses suggest solutions to enhance agent efficiency in managing customer queries online. Summaries and conclusions automatically condense discussions and solutions achieved through self-service on digital platforms. Wrap-up codes and actions are generated automatically after each customer interaction, streamlining the support process.
Streamlining Contact Centers Using AI
Cisco WebEx also announced a feature named Coaching Highlights, which generates a dashboard for supervisors to identify and analyze the highest and lowest customer-rated interactions. Supervisors receive coaching tips based on these findings to train fellow employees, fostering improvement across the board.
The company has also introduced Webex Customer Experience Essentials, extending the core capabilities of Webex Contact Center to users of Webex Calling. This allows employees beyond the contact center to become specialized agents, leading to faster issue resolution and improved customer satisfaction.
To further address burnout, Webex is expanding its partnership with Thrive Global, integrating Thrive Reset into the agent workflow. Thrive Reset, developed in collaboration with behavior-change technology company Thrive Global, enables agents to break the cycle of cumulative stress and move from the sympathetic to the parasympathetic nervous system.
Webex and Thrive Global will leverage real-time AI technology to detect situations leading to burnout. When burnout is identified, agents will automatically be prompted to take a break and receive a 60-second Thrive Reset video, ensuring that the next customer interaction is handled by a recharged and better-prepared agent.
There is a growing recognition within the tech industry of the critical importance of addressing mental health and well-being in the workplace, particularly in high-stress environments such as contact centers.
Disclaimer
In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.
About The Author
Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.More articles
Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.