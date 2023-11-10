Fyma Raises $2.1 Million Funding for AI-Powered Real-Time Video Analysis

London-based startup Fyma has raised $2.1 million in a funding round led by Quadri Ventures, with participation from Second Century Ventures.

London-based startup Fyma has successfully raised $2.1 million (£1.7 million) in a funding round led by Quadri Ventures, with participation from Second Century Ventures. The latest funding injection will allow the startup to further develop its solutions and enhance its go-to-market strategy.

“The company’s AI solution saves enormous amounts of time and money for our customers and armed with this investment, technological support…we will continue to develop our solutions to deliver valuable, market-leading software for our global client base,” Fyma’s CEO, Karen Burns, said.

Founded in 2019, the startup employs AI and computer vision technology to analyze real-time video feeds for property managers, offering insights into property management processes.

Fyma’s Environmentally Friendly AI Reduces Hardware Dependency

According to the company, its platform has the ability to precisely track footfall, provide in-depth analysis of space utilization and occupancy, and offer data for more efficient parking management. The startup with roots in Estonia, has established offices in London and New York and has recently shifted its official headquarters and primary functions to its UK base.

Moreover, Fyma’s software is compatible and can seamlessly integrate with any IP camera worldwide, harnessing AI and computer vision capabilities to deliver real-time video feed analysis.

Crucially, Fyma’s technology is designed to be environmentally friendly, reducing the need for additional hardware and aligning with the company’s commitment to decreasing the carbon footprint associated with widely used sensor systems.

The data generated by Fyma’s software can also integrate with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) dashboards, reflecting a broader commitment to sustainability.

Quadri Ventures, a venture capital fund known for supporting startups utilizing Amazon Web Services, recognized Fyma’s approach to AI automation. Andrew Drylie, Investment Manager at Quadri Ventures, praised the startup’s laser-like focus on ease of deployment and scalability, distinguishing Fyma from legacy solutions in the property management space.

