Visa Report Finds Nearly Half Of US Consumers Used AI For Holiday Shopping This Season

In Brief Visa published a report finding that nearly half of US consumers have used AI for holiday shopping tasks, like price comparison and research, this season.

Global payment technology company Visa, released a new report indicating that nearly half of US consumers used AI for holiday shopping tasks this season, such as price comparison and product research. The report highlights a broader trend in which AI, stablecoins, and other digital payment innovations are increasingly influencing holiday commerce worldwide.

The research, conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of Visa, notes that consumers are adopting technologies that enhance convenience, security, and efficiency. AI is being used to optimize gift selection and pricing, while tools like facial recognition are streamlining payment authentication. Digital currencies are also gaining traction in emerging markets, signaling a shift toward more technologically integrated shopping experiences.

The study surveyed consumers across 12 countries and found a clear global trend: AI, digital wallets, and digital currencies are becoming embedded in holiday spending behaviors. While security and fraud prevention remain top priorities, there is growing comfort with intelligent systems that assist with decision-making. Among younger consumers, particularly Gen Z, technology-driven shopping is shaping expectations for the future of commerce.

AI adoption for holiday shopping is particularly high in markets such as Spain, Singapore, South Africa, the UAE, Brazil, and Mexico. In the United States, 47% of consumers reported using AI for at least one shopping-related activity, with the most common applications including gift discovery, price comparison, and product research. This points to the emergence of an AI-assisted shopping era, where intelligent tools support not only browsing but also decision-making.

Crypto And Digital Wallets Take Center Stage This Holiday Season

Digital currencies are increasingly moving from niche applications toward mainstream use, particularly among younger consumers. In the United States, nearly half of Gen Z respondents express enthusiasm for receiving cryptocurrency, a rate that is almost twice as high as the general population. Stablecoins are also seeing growing interest, with 41% of US remittance users indicating they are likely to use stablecoins for international money transfers in the future. Adoption levels vary significantly across regions. Remittance users in Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, and the UAE show the highest openness to stablecoins, while interest in the UK is moderate and Germany remains comparatively cautious. This trend reflects a gradual but uneven global shift toward broader acceptance of digital currencies.

Digital wallets are increasingly becoming the preferred payment method globally, particularly among younger consumers. In the United States, approximately one in five shoppers favor digital wallets, with Gen Z showing a strong inclination; their use of digital wallets nearly matches that of physical cards. Adoption patterns vary significantly across regions. In Singapore and the UAE, digital wallets surpass cards and cash in terms of trust, security, speed, and convenience. Brazil demonstrates strong adoption driven by accessibility, transaction speed, and perceived protection against fraud. Germany continues to rely heavily on cash, contrasting with the UK, which leads other European markets in digital wallet use. Even in countries with strong cash traditions, consumers expect a decline in cash usage over the next decade, reflecting a global shift toward digital payments.

Security remains the dominant factor shaping payment choices worldwide, with nearly eight in ten respondents considering it extremely important. Consumers value seamless transactions but remain wary of increasingly sophisticated fraud schemes. In the U.S., 66% of consumers are concerned that friends or family might fall victim to online scams, and 82% report taking proactive measures such as enabling two-factor authentication and updating passwords. Fraud exposure varies globally, with the highest levels reported in CEMEA and Latin American markets, while European countries report comparatively lower exposure.

Gen Z is emerging as a key driver of change. Their near-equal preference for digital wallets and physical cards reflects a generational shift that is likely to influence payment adoption, technological innovation, and consumer expectations for years. This generation is also normalizing digital gifting, including cryptocurrencies, and purchasing gifts from international retailers, with 60 percent making cross-border purchases this season. Gen Z’s influence extends to travel, as 41 percent plan to travel more during the holidays compared to last year, indicating increased confidence and a focus on experiential spending.

