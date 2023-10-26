Circle and Taiwan FamilyMart Elevate Digital Commerce with ‘Points-to-Crypto’ Initiative

by Nik Asti by Victor Dey In Brief Circle partners with BitoGroup and Taiwan FamilyMart for an upgraded ‘Points-to-Crypto’ Service, pioneering Web3 progress in Taiwan.

In Taiwan, convenience store loyalty programs have become an ingrained part of daily life. Recognizing the immense potential of this loyalty points economy, global fintech heavyweight, Circle, has teamed up with BitoGroup, a dominant force in Taiwan’s cryptocurrency scene, and Taiwan FamilyMart, the nation’s renowned convenience store giant.

This novel initiative is integrated into the Taiwan FamilyMart App and the BitoPro Exchange. It enables users to transform their FamilyMart FamiPoints into digital currencies, with USDC being a prime example.

Users can dictate the volume of FamiPoints they wish to transition into their digital currency of choice within the FamilyMart app, inputting their BitoPro account details to finalize the conversion.

A significant upside to this transition is the insulation against depreciation of value in loyalty points, further sweetened by the absence of transaction fees. This initiative stands as a beacon, signaling inclusivity and simplified entry into the cryptocurrency domain.

Why Loyalty Points Matter in Taiwan

Taiwan’s staggering concentration of convenience stores is a testament to the pivotal role these establishments play. Reports from the Market Intelligence & Consulting Institute (MIC) in Taiwan shed light on this phenomenon. Their findings suggest a significant majority of consumers regularly amass and utilize these points. Such data emphasizes the undeniable consumption potential resting within the loyalty points framework.

Raagulan Pathy, VP of Asia Pacific for Circle, communicated Circle’s enthusiasm about the collaboration. He expressed hope that the inclusion of USDC in the revamped ‘Points-to-Crypto’ service would smoothen the Taiwanese populace’s foray into the digital economy.

Echoing this sentiment, Titan Cheng, BitoGroup’s frontman, emphasized their intent to facilitate the migration from the Web2 paradigm to Web3, ensuring it encompasses both corporate entities and individuals. He hailed the updated ‘Points-to-Crypto’ service on the BitoPro Exchange as a revolutionary step, marking enhanced autonomy via loyalty points conversion.

Considering BitoGroup’s expansive user base and its array of services, their strategic alliance with Circle and FamilyMart aims to bolster the USDC ecosystem and reinforce Web3 foundations in Taiwan.

On the other hand, Donghao Liu from Taiwan FamilyMart spotlighted their unwavering dedication to optimizing user experience. The company’s FamiPoints system, having garnered a whopping 17 million members, is a testament to its efficacy. Liu articulated their commitment to escalating the inherent value of FamiPoints, continually diversifying and simplifying their utilization avenues.

Taiwan: The Digital Vanguard

Historically, Taiwan FamilyMart and BitoGroup have been digital trailblazers, having previously facilitated Bitcoin purchases across physical outlets throughout Taiwan.

This new collaboration, however, signifies a pivot, transitioning from in-store interactions to a fluid online ecosystem. It stands as a testament to Taiwan’s commitment to remain at the forefront of digital innovation. This move further establishes its reputation as Asia’s premier Web3 hub.

