India’s NeevCloud Unveils Country’s First Indigenous AI SuperCloud

Indian cloud infrastructure company NeevCloud today launched India’s first AI SuperCloud, with an aim to make the country self-reliant on AI and supercomputing. The platform aims to help users resolve the country’s core challenges through its AI cloud infrastructure including 40,000 GPUs and storage worth $1.5 billion by 2026.

“At NeevCloud, we envision a future where India not only leads but empowers the world with innovative technology. Our mission is to democratize AI cloud computing, making it accessible to all enterprises and startups across India, and fostering the growth of Made in India AI,” said NeevCloud’s founder & CEO, Narendra Sen.

AI will contribute USD 967 billion to the Indian economy by 2035 and $450-500 billion by 2025, constituting 10% of the targeted $5 trillion GDP by 2027, as per India’s Ministry of Information and Technology (MeitY) India AI 2023 report.

It is believed that while India’s Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) will be the primary drivers of this economic boost, however, it face challenges related to affordability, billing, transparency and personalized support, the report added.

“Our AI SuperCloud stands as a testament to Indian innovation, and we believe our journey has the potential to power not only our nation, but users across the world who need cutting-edge but affordable cloud solutions to power their AI and ML workloads. Our aim is to create next-generation cloud infrastructure in India that will fuel the vision of making India into a $5 trillion economy,” Sen added.

According to NeevCloud, the plan is to address these obstacles and democratize access to AI and supercomputing for enterprises and startups. The company has introduced the ‘AI Supercomputing as a Service’ model, offering the world’s lowest prices for Cloud GPUs at $1.69/hour, potentially reducing costs by up to 50%.

This initiative aims to help businesses to make use of the potential of generative AI and deploy large language models (LLM) for diverse use cases.

Addressing Data Center’s High Power Consumption Issues

According to the company, existing data center infrastructures are inefficient at handling demanding workloads of AI, ML and HPC projects, which can consume up to a staggering 80KwH of power, starkly contrasting the typical 10-20KwH of power used for regular workloads.

This power-intensive environment leads to excessive heat generation, causing operational complications, and rising operating costs.

To tackle such an issue, NeevCloud introduced an indigenous patented solution: Varuna, a liquid immersion cooling system to addresses high rack density heat concerns by submerging servers in a coolant, resulting in a remarkable reduction of Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) from 1.5 to 1.05, achieving sustainability.

This not only resolved the heat issue but also had a cascading effect, reducing cooling costs by 90% and overall expenses by 50%, said NeevCloud.

It further allows NeevCloud to cater to the specific needs of industries such as BFSI, automotive and healthcare by creating SuperClusters. This confidential machine learning approach empowers businesses of all scales and research institutions to advance their AI strategies with a focus on accessibility, environmental impact, support, self-reliance, and innovation in cloud and AI technologies within the Indian market.

The company plans to establish data centers in key Indian cities, including Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and Noida, with a vision to achieve 100% clean energy across all facilities.

According to NeevCloud, the company’s AI SuperCloud promises results at 10x speed, coupled with a 50% reduction in costs, currently the lowest globally for Cloud GPUs.

