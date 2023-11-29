UAE’s Al-Futtaim Automotive Launches Virtual Showroom with VR Tech Firm Verse Estate

UAE’s largest retailer of used cars Al-Futtaim Automotive, announced the launch of an immersive virtual showroom in collaboration with Verse Estate, a Dubai-based VR technology firm.

According to the announcement, customers will be treated with a true-to-life automotive buying experience inside the virtual showroom. The expansive digital space allows for a comprehensive look at various car models, exploring intricate details and features, and even enabling limited customization of displayed vehicles.

Since it is possible to let customers experience the immersive 3D environment of the virtual showroom through VR glasses, it will be easy for the firm to install the virtual showroom at multiple locations.

The virtual showroom initially launched for BYD – the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) brand – aligns with the firm’s plans for digitalization and providing a better customer experience.

“As automotive market leaders, we already have a formidable presence with a wide network of showrooms. To add to that, we have launched e-commerce platforms with a seamless end-to-end purchase journey and developed a strong digital ecosystem that helps us get accurate, personalised insights on what the customer is looking for,” said Katib Belkhodja, Director of Customer Centricity, Al-Futtaim Automotive.

“The immersive showroom was the next big move and has become an essential piece of our digital ecosystem. Moreover, it’s a tangible illustration of our promise of always keeping customers at the forefront of our business,” Belkhodja added.

Moreover, through the power of digital, the firm aims to showcase that it’s possible to give customers a large showroom experience, without the need for heavy real-estate investment or operation costs, while keeping the experience edgy and innovative for customers.

UAE Customers Prefer Metaverse-Led Experience

With one of the world’s highest technology adoption rates, UAE customers display a strong inclination towards innovative, digital-led experiences. Salesforce’s ‘State of the Connected Customer Report‘ 2023 reveals that 83% of UAE customers consider brand experience as crucial as products and services themselves.

Dubai has heavily invested in the metaverse, as reflected in the Dubai Metaverse Strategy aspiring to position the emirate among the world’s top 10 metaverse economies. The UAE’s metaverse market is anticipated to experience exponential growth, with a projected cumulative growth rate of 28% per year.

“The adoption of virtual, immersive, and metaverse solutions is no longer confined to tech-focused enterprises. Al-Futtaim Automotive’s BYD Virtual Showroom sets a remarkable industry benchmark, offering an opportunity to reshape automotive experiences and engage with customers on an entirely new level. We are honored to be their Phygital Experience Partner,” said Nabil Bouali, co-founder of Verse Estate.

For UAE citizens eager to explore the BYD Virtual Showroom, it is currently housed in the new flagship BYD Showroom & Discovery Center at Dubai Festival City. Additionally, the virtual experience awaits visitors at the Al-Futtaim Stand at COP28 Green Zone from November 30 to December 12, 2023, at Expo City Dubai.

