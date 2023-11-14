Atlas Raises $6 Million Funding to Develop ‘3D Generative AI Platform’ for Gaming and Virtual Worlds

by Victor Dey

After two years in stealth, 3D generative AI platform Atlas today announced its official launch. The platform aims to develop virtual worlds and experiences for the gaming industry.

The launch follows the conclusion of two funding rounds: a $4.5 million round spearheaded by 6th Man Ventures (6MV) and a $1.5 million round led by Collab+Currency. Key funding participants included the a16z Scouting Fund via Shrapnel, Contango, Gaingels, GFR Fund, New Renaissance Ventures, Square Enix and Wagmi Ventures.

With the fresh capital infusion, Atlas aims to expand its suite of developer solutions. The company said the funds will also be channeled into the development of a self-service 3D AI creator platform.

“Our funding will be used to continue to build out our creative suite of diverse AI technologies that focus on streamlining the processes to allow for worlds and assets to be generated at scale,” Ben James, CEO of Atlas told Metaverse Post. “Our newest platform will help small, medium and indie developers build high-quality worlds, assets and experiences that are aesthetic, unique and game-ready. Alpha testing for this platform will begin soon.”

Creating Immersive Virtual Experiences Through Generative AI

Built in-house by a team boasting over 50 years of combined expertise in AI, gaming and design, Atlas claims its proprietary software is at the forefront of the next generation of AI-supported development. The company aims to construct a tech stack serving as a collaborative design partner, augmenting intuition and streamlining workflows for designers and creators.

“We have built our own tech stack to solve the problem of creating diverse, meaningful content at scale. To solve this problem we’ve put focus on: generating editable models, protecting IP and the ability to integrate into existing workflows/pipelines,” Atlas’s James explained to Metaverse Post. “But we’re not just focused on increasing efficiency and shortening the development cycles; we’re equally excited by our technology’s ability to enhance creative capabilities, augment an artist’s intuition, and automate banal design tasks.”

Among Atlas’ current partners are industry heavyweights such as Consortium 9, along with partners-turned-investors Shrapnel and Square Enix. Leveraging custom-built 3D generative AI engines, the partners can generate entire virtual worlds, creative assets and designs consistent with existing intellectual property — ready for deployment.

“Our goal is to generate high-quality assets that an artist would be happy with if they had manually created them. This means generated worlds must give developers the opportunity to further refine what they create with Atlas and make it their own,” said James. “Rather than generate a reconstruction of a single asset, Atlas generates catalogs of stylistically similar yet unique models and worlds that creators can further build upon.”

The company also said it adheres to the Ethical Guidelines for Trustworthy Artificial Intelligence set by the European Union’s Expert Group on AI. The platform currently available for enterprise and commercial use, and will commence alpha testing for a public platform in the coming months.

“In the future, we hope to leverage our platform to empower creators who don’t have the technical expertise or industry background to build entire games. If they have the creative vision, they can use Atlas to bring it to life,” Atlas’s James told Metaverse Post.

