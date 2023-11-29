Business News Report
Genesis and DCG Reach Repayment Agreement to Resolve $620M Lawsuit

Published: November 29, 2023
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 29, 2023

In Brief

Genesis said Digital Currency Group must repay over $320 million, and the new agreement ensures the amount will be settled by April 2024.

Genesis and DCG Reach Repayment Agreement to Resolve $620M Lawsuit Amid Bankruptcy

Digital Currency Group (DCG) and its subsidiary Genesis Global have formulated a re-payment plan to settle their ongoing lawsuit, as revealed in a recent bankruptcy filing.

DCG has already paid Genesis approximately $227.3 million and plans to clear the remaining debt of $324.5 million by April, partially through installments in U.S. dollars and Bitcoin.

DCG is set to pay an additional $275 million to Genesis in three installments, combining U.S. dollars and Bitcoin, with a deadline set for April. Moreover, DCG is offering Grayscale Trust shares as security for the deal.

Implications for Genesis and DCG’s Financial Woes

While the deal will not fully cover the total debt owed, which amounts to $324.5 million, it aims to prevent prolonged and costly litigation between the two companies. This settlement is a crucial part of Genesis’ strategy to repay its creditors and navigate through its bankruptcy proceedings.

Genesis, which filed for bankruptcy in January 2023 following suspension of withdrawals in November 2022, faces additional legal hurdles.

The challenges include a lawsuit against crypto exchange Gemini to recover nearly $670 million. Additionally, there is another lawsuit from the SEC involving Gemini and DCG, alleging the sale of unregistered securities.

The Broader Impact on the Crypto Industry

The repayment agreement between Genesis and DCG highlights the ongoing challenges within the cryptocurrency lending sector. It illustrates the complexities of managing financial obligations and legal disputes in the volatile crypto market.

The settlement between Genesis and DCG marks a significant step in resolving their financial and legal disputes. It offers a pathway to address creditor concerns and streamline bankruptcy proceedings.

This case serves as a notable example of the intricacies and challenges facing companies in the crypto industry.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development.

Nik Asti
