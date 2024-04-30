HashKey Group Joins Forces With GreenBTC.Club To Reach Carbon Neutrality For Bosera HashKey Bitcoin ETF

In Brief HashKey Group partnered with a climate action network, GreenBTC.Club to introduce the Bitcoin ETF Greening Initiative.

Asian digital asset financial services group HashKey Group unveiled it has partnered with a climate action network, GreenBTC.Club to introduce the Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) Greening Initiative.

GreenBTC.Club is operated via DePIN+ReFi by a community of global contributors. It utilizes a tokenized green certificate assets protocol developed by digital infrastructure for renewable energy resources Arkeen for on-chain issuance and offset.

The company intends to buy certificates of renewable energy proportionally to the holding size of its Hong Kong Bosera HashKey Bitcoin ETF, thereby enabling it to participate in “greening” efforts. Additionally, it plans to establish a sector for a green Bitcoin ETF on GreenBTC.Club , aimed at offsetting the carbon emissions created by the energy consumption of Bitcoin mining globally.

This initiative is anticipated to enable contributors to hold non-fungible tokens (NFTs), functioning as records preserved on the blockchain, that affirm the carbon neutrality of Bitcoin and symbolize their involvement in efforts directed towards decreasing the amount of harmful emissions via welfare actions. Additionally, it is anticipated to transform the investment product’s shareholders into environmentally conscious, fostering involvement in ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) initiatives.

Bosera HashKey Bitcoin ETF Debut On Hong Kong Stock Exchange

The Hong Kong authorities granted approval for the spot Bitcoin ETF jointly offered by Bosera and HashKey Group earlier this month. Today, the investment product and five other spot crypto ETFs made its official debut on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

In the morning session, all six ETFs collectively achieved a trading volume of approximately HK$49.4 million, equivalent to $6.3 million, as reported by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange data. Specifically, the Bosera HashKey Bitcoin ETF recorded a volume of HK$3.59 million, while its Ethereum ETF saw a volume of HK$1.53 million.

ETF analysts at Bloomberg Intelligence have projected that the Hong Kong spot cryptocurrency-related ETFs could potentially accumulate around $1 billion in assets under management within the first year or two following their launch. This will further position Hong Kong as a central hub for digital assets.

