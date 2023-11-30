Together AI Raises Over $102 Million to Propel Open-Source Generative AI

US-based generative AI startup Together Computer Inc. — commonly known as Together AI, has announced the successful closure of a $102.5 million Series A funding round.

Founded in June 2022 by Vipul Ved Prakash, Together AI is working to help develop generative AI models by building an open-source infrastructure. The cloud-based platform aims to empower developers, enabling them to craft open and customizable AI models.

According to the announcement, the influx of funds is earmarked for the expansion of Together’s cloud platform, which serves as a vital hub, allowing developers to create, fine-tune and deploy open and customizable AI models.

Vipul Ved Prakash, the CEO of Together AI highlighted the company’s commitment to providing a platform that empowers startups and enterprises, liberating them from the constraints of a single vendor.

“Startups and enterprises alike are looking to build a generative AI strategy for their business that is free from lock-in to a single vendor,” said Prakash in a blog post.

“We believe generative AI is a platform technology, a new operating system for applications, and will have a long-range impact on human society. The AI ecosystem will consist of proprietary models and open models, and it’s incredibly important that this future has choices and options,” he added.

The funding, led by Kleiner Perkins, with participation from prominent entities including Nvidia, Emergence Capital, NEA, Prosperity 7, Greycroft, 137 Ventures and notable seed investors such as Lux Capital, Definition Capital, Long Journey Ventures, SCB10x, SV Angel, Factory and Scott Banister.

Together AI’s Quest for Speed and Efficiency

The funding will propel Together AI toward its goal of creating “the fastest cloud platform for generative AI applications,” according to Together AI CEO Prakash.

This development showcases the increasing appetite of venture capital firms for generative AI startups, as demonstrated by significant funding rounds for industry players like OpenAI, AI21 Labs, Anthropic, Cohere, Perplexity AI and Writer.

The platform facilitates various aspects of AI model development, from training to fine-tuning and production deployment. One of its key promises is scalability at more cost-effective rates compared to major cloud vendors like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft and Google.

Prakash was the former founder of Topsy Labs and later became an Apple alumnus. He now leads Together AI alongside co-founders Ce Zhang, Percy Liang, and Chris Re, with a collective vision to establish an open-source infrastructure platform, along with models and services accessible to any organization seeking to embed AI into their applications.

Prakash also highlighted the startup’s significant cost reductions for large language models engaged in interactive inference workloads. He emphasized optimization across the stack, utilizing thousands of GPUs in secure facilities, virtualization software, scheduling tools, and model optimizations to substantially reduce operating costs.

Furthermore, the startup offers Custom Models, a consulting service aimed at assisting companies in designing and building customized AI models for specific workloads. This service is particularly advantageous for organizations lacking extensive AI expertise.

