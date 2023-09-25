Amazon Invests $4 Billion in AI Startup Anthropic, Expands Cloud Partnership

by Agne Cimermanaite by Victor Dey In Brief Amazon announced a $4 billion investment in Anthropic, strengthening cloud partnership and advancing foundation models for AI. Amazon Web Services (AWS) becomes Anthropic’s primary cloud provider for critical tasks, empowering Amazon developers with cutting-edge generative AI models.

Amazon has pledged a $4 billion investment in AI startup Anthropic to streamline development of cutting-edge AI foundation models. The investment positions Amazon Web Services (AWS) as Anthropic’s primary cloud provider and allows Amazon developers to leverage state-of-the-art generative AI models.

The partnership also combines Anthropic’s safety research with AWS’s infrastructure expertise to provide secure and reliable AI solutions to AWS customers.

Under the agreement, AWS will become the primary cloud provider for mission-critical operations, offering Anthropic access to cutting-edge computing infrastructure, including AWS Trainium and Inferentia chips.

These resources will complement Anthropic’s existing solutions for model training and deployment, for collaborative advancements in Trainium and Inferentia technology.

In response to increasing demand from AWS customers for the AI chatbot Claude, Amazon is expanding support for Amazon Bedrock. The extension will enable secure customization and fine-tuning of models, helping enterprises enhance Claude’s performance by leveraging its specialized knowledge while mitigating potential risks.

Amazon developers can elevate their projects and enhance customer experiences throughout Amazon’s diverse portfolio by integrating generative AI capabilities from Amazon Bedrock’s models.

Amazon Bedrock is a managed service that provides foundation models (FMs) from Amazon and other top AI companies through an API, empowering users to choose the most fitting FM for their specific requirements.

Anthropic models find notable application on Amazon Bedrock. The company said that LexisNexis Legal & Professional utilizes a refined Claude 2 model for conversational search, insightful summarization, and intelligent legal drafting within their Lexis+ AI solution.

Likewise, Bridgewater Associates employed Claude 2 to create an investment analyst assistant proficient in generating complex financial charts and summaries.

Lonely Planet, the travel guide, has substantially lowered itinerary generation costs by deploying Claude 2, resulting in precise travel recommendations.

Amazon and Anthropic’s Focus on Responsible AI Development

Anthropic and Amazon said they are committed to the responsible development and deployment of advanced foundation models.

The commitment extends to promoting safety best practices on Amazon Bedrock and active participation in organizations like the Global Partnership on AI (GPAI), the Partnership on AI (PAI), and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to shape the future of AI guided by safety, security, and trust.

As part of this investment, Amazon will hold a minority stake in Anthropic, with the corporate governance structure remaining intact. Anthropic’s Responsible Scaling Policy, which includes pre-deployment tests for new models, will continue to guide the company’s approach to AI development.

