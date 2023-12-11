Nvidia Plans Chip Manufacturing Hub in Vietnam to Fulfill Global AI Demand

Share this article







by Kumar Gandharv by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Nvidia aims to position Vietnam as a key hub in Asia for the design and manufacturing of artificial intelligence (AI) chips.

US chipmaker giant Nvidia is positioning Vietnam as a key hub in Asia for the design and manufacturing of artificial intelligence (AI) chips destined for both the Asian market and the global stage. The plan was articulated by Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, during his inaugural visit to Vietnam, where he underscored the country’s role in the company’s expansion.

Expressing commitment to Vietnam’s semiconductor industry, Huang revealed plans to establish a semiconductor base in the country, which aims to attract global talent and contribute substantively to Vietnam’s burgeoning semiconductor ecosystem and digitalization initiatives.

According to the chip giant, it has already invested $250 million in Vietnam, solidifying its dedication to the country’s technological advancement.

Anticipated discussions between NVIDIA and Vietnamese tech entities, are expected to center around semiconductor cooperation deals.

Vietnam — already home to major chip assembling facilities, including Intel’s largest global facility, is actively pursuing expansion into chip design and manufacturing. The current trade tensions between the United States and China present opportune moments for Vietnam to carve a more prominent niche in the semiconductor industry.

Nvidia’s collaborative efforts with leading tech companies in Vietnam have been instrumental in deploying AI solutions across diverse sectors such as cloud computing, automotive, and healthcare. This collaboration gained prominence in a White House document published in September, coinciding with the upgraded diplomatic relations between the United States and Vietnam.

In September, Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh actively seeks U.S. investment in the country’s growing semiconductor sector, a move highlighted during his recent visit to the United States. Chinh conducted tours of Nvidia and Synopsys corporate campuses.

This diplomatic initiative comes on the heels of U.S. President Joe Biden’s visit to Hanoi, where both nations pledged to enhance collaboration across diverse technological domains.

Partnering with Vietnamese Tech Firms

Recent reports from Reuters indicate that Nvidia engaged in discussions on semiconductor cooperation with Vietnamese tech companies and authorities.

Huang’s visit aligns with Vietnam’s push into chip design and potentially chip manufacturing, capitalizing on trade tensions between the United States and China that present new opportunities for the Southeast Asian nation in the semiconductor industry.

Huang expressed the company’s intention to deepen ties with Vietnamese firms, specifically naming Viettel, FPT, Vingroup, and VNG as strategic partners for future collaboration. The focus of this extended partnership will be on advancing Vietnam’s capabilities in AI training and infrastructure development.

The emphasis on Vietnam in NVIDIA’s strategic plans underscores the country’s growing significance in the global technology landscape and signals potential advancements in the semiconductor sector. As Vietnam emerges as a focal point for technological innovation, Nvidia’s proactive engagement aligns with the country’s aspirations for continued growth in the evolving tech industry.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner. More articles Kumar Gandharv