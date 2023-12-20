Today’s AI Highlights: The Top 5 News Stories from December 20, 2023

Share this article







by Kumar Gandharv by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Dive into the five most noteworthy AI news headlines that garnered global attention today on December 20, 2023.

In the dynamic realm of artificial intelligence, today’s headlines serve as a testament to the constant innovation reshaping our technological landscape.

From legal milestones to scientific breakthroughs and ethical considerations, the latest developments in AI captivate our attention and reflect the profound impact of machine intelligence on various facets of society.

Delve into the top five AI news stories of the day, offering a glimpse into the evolving narrative of AI’s role in our world.

Singapore’s startup Atomionics, is deploying gravity and AI technology for mineral exploration, signing contracts with three major mining companies. Using gravity signatures and AI for real-time data processing, Atomionics claims to offer greater precision than traditional air-based survey methods.

The “virtual drill” technology, Gravio, is expected to conclude data collection and analysis for mining majors early next year, potentially reducing costs significantly compared to conventional drilling methods. Backed by Singapore-based government agencies and investors, Atomionics aims to transform mineral exploration by addressing key challenges and enhancing accuracy.

Indian AI drug discovery startup Peptris Technologies has raised $1 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Speciale Invest. Founded in 2019, Peptris employs advanced AI algorithms to sift through vast chemical libraries, focusing on drug discovery in oncology, inflammation, and rare diseases.

The funding will accelerate AI-powered discovery programs and build a robust drug candidate pipeline. The incorporation of AI in drug discovery is seen as a cost-effective and time-saving approach, with industry experts estimating potential savings exceeding $70 billion by 2028. Funding trends suggest a pivotal year for AI-based drug discovery breakthroughs in 2024.

Comcast’s Xfinity broadband entertainment platform revealed a massive data breach impacting 35.9 million customers due to the “CitrixBleed” vulnerability in Citrix networking devices. Despite promptly patching the flaw in October, unauthorized access to internal systems occurred between October 16 and October 19, compromising sensitive information such as usernames, hashed passwords, contact details, and Social Security numbers.

LockBit 3.0 and AlphV/BlackCat hacking groups are linked to the exploitation. Questions about the Citrix patch’s efficacy have emerged, highlighting ongoing challenges in addressing vulnerabilities. Xfinity assures no evidence of fraudulent activity but urges customers to enhance security measures.

Online retailers are grappling with a new threat as GPTBot traffic on e-commerce platforms surged to 90% during recent Black Friday sales, posing a significant security risk. Czech Republic Security provider Qrator Labs reported blocking 204 million malicious attacks on retail between November 11th and 30th, identifying GPTBot as a primary instigator. GPTBot, a website crawling tool released by OpenAI in August 2023, aims to gather content for training large language models.

Despite OpenAI’s recommendations to restrict GPTBot access, many online retailers remain vulnerable to security breaches. Proactive security measures and collaboration between providers and platforms are crucial to safeguarding online transactions during the holiday shopping season.

Japan’s Preferred Networks is increasing its investment in customized AI chips to secure critical hardware amid the global surge in generative AI advancements. The startup specializes in chips optimized for AI tasks, with lower power consumption and enhanced computing power. Its second-generation AI chip, currently in production by TSMC, will power an upcoming supercomputer.

Preferred Networks aims to offer its latest technology for large language models and drug discovery in 2023 and plans to provide pure computing power to customers by 2027. The move aligns with the trend of companies, including Amazon and Microsoft, developing in-house AI chips to meet growing tech hardware demand.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner. More articles Kumar Gandharv