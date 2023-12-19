OpenAI Introduces ‘Preparedness Framework’ to Tackle AI Development Risks

by Kumar Gandharv by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief OpenAI rolled out a ‘Preparedness Framework’ – a set of tools and processes to address growing concerns over the safety of AI models.

Microsoft-backed AI company OpenAI, rolled out its ‘Preparedness Framework’ – a set of tools and processes to address growing concerns over the safety implications of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) model development.

The Sam Altman-run company made the announcement via a detailed plan published on its website, aims to showcase OpenAI’s commitment to managing potential risks associated with its cutting-edge technologies. The company also provided further details about the framework on social media platform X .

We are systemizing our safety thinking with our Preparedness Framework, a living document (currently in beta) which details the technical and operational investments we are adopting to guide the safety of our frontier model development.https://t.co/vWvvmR9tpP — OpenAI (@OpenAI) December 18, 2023

OpenAI’s framework empowers the board to reverse safety decisions made by executives, introducing a layer of oversight in deploying its latest technology. Moreover, the company outlined stringent conditions for deployment, emphasizing safety assessments in critical areas such as cybersecurity and nuclear threats.

One of the important elements of the company’s strategy involves the establishment of an advisory group tasked with reviewing safety reports. The findings from this group will be communicated to the company’s executives and board, highlighting a collaborative approach to addressing safety concerns.

Responsible Approach to Industry Concerns

The move by OpenAI comes in the wake of mounting concerns within the AI community regarding the potential risks associated with increasingly powerful models. In April, a coalition of AI industry leaders and experts advocated for a six-month pause in developing systems more powerful than OpenAI’s GPT-4, citing potential societal risks.

Under the leadership of Sam Altman, OpenAI is strengthening its internal safety processes to proactively tackle the evolving threats posed by harmful AI. A dedicated team will oversee technical work and safety decision-making, with an operational structure in place to facilitate efficient responses to emerging risks.

This framework includes the development of risk “scorecards” to track various indicators of potential harm, triggering reviews and interventions when specific risk thresholds are reached.

“We will run evaluations and continually update ‘scorecards’ for our models. We will evaluate all our frontier models, including at every 2x effective compute increase during training runs. We will push models to their limits,” said the ChatGPT maker.

“In our safety baselines, only models with a post-mitigation score of medium or below can be deployed, and only models with a post-mitigation score of high or below can be developed further. We also increase security protections commensurate with model risk,” it added.

Additionally, the company emphasizes the dynamic nature of its framework, committing to continuous refinement based on new data, feedback, and research. It also pledges to collaborate closely with external parties and internal teams to track real-world misuse, showcasing a commitment to accountability and responsible AI development.

As OpenAI takes proactive steps to address safety concerns, companies need to set a precedent for ethical and secure AI development in an era where the capabilities of generative AI technology continue to captivate and simultaneously, raise important questions about their potential impact on society.

