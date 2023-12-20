News Report Technology
December 20, 2023

Comcast Reports Security Breach, Sensitive Data of Over 35 Million Xfinity Customers Compromised

by
Published: December 20, 2023 at 6:18 am Updated: December 20, 2023 at 6:19 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: December 20, 2023 at 6:18 am

In Brief

Comcast’s Xfinity broadband entertainment platform disclosed a data breach involving access to 35.9 million customers’ sensitive information.

Comcast Reports Security Breach, Sensitive Data of Over 35 Million Xfinity Customers Compromised

American telecommunications company Comcast’s Xfinity broadband entertainment platform disclosed a huge data breach involving access to 35.9 million customers’ sensitive information.

Dubbed “CitrixBleed,” this vulnerability has emerged as a critical security flaw in Citrix networking devices, commonly deployed by major corporations. Since late August, it has become a prime target for widespread exploitation by hackers, posing a significant threat to the cybersecurity defenses of prominent organizations.

Comcast reported that Citrix disclosed a vulnerability in the software utilized by Xfinity and thousands of other global companies in early October. To that end, Xfinity promptly patched and mitigated the Citrix vulnerability within its systems.

However, during a routine cybersecurity exercise on October 25, Xfinity discovered suspicious activity and subsequently determined that between October 16 and October 19, 2023, there was unauthorized access to its internal systems that was concluded to be a result of this vulnerability, it added.

The compromised data includes usernames, hashed passwords, names, contact information, the last four digits of Social Security numbers, dates of birth and secret questions/answers in some cases.

Investigations reveal that LockBit 3.0 and AlphV/BlackCat are among the major hacking groups linked to CitrixBleed exploitation.

In the last month, a ransomware attack targeted the US operations of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), and a member of the LockBit gang claimed that the bank paid a ransom to unlock its systems.

It is the same group that is suspected of hacking Boeing Co, ION Trading UK, and the UK’s Royal Mail – last year.

Questions about the efficacy of the Citrix patch have arisen due to the breach, particularly as Mandiant issued urgent warnings just a week after its release. Threat activity persisted even after customers applied the patch, emphasizing the challenges in addressing the CitrixBleed vulnerability.

Xfinity, however, asserts that there is no evidence of fraudulent activity using the stolen data and is urging its customer base to reset passwords and enable two-factor or multifactor authentication for enhanced security.

Evolving Cyber Threats Calls for Innovative Security Measures

The breach not only impacts Xfinity’s vast customer base but also raises concerns about the broader security landscape as CitrixBleed continues to be a preferred avenue for hackers. The severity of the vulnerability, rated just below the maximum risk score, underscores the challenges faced by organizations worldwide in securing their systems against sophisticated cyber threats.

As investigations into the Xfinity breach continue, the industry is left grappling with the broader implications of the CitrixBleed vulnerability. The collaboration between major corporations, law enforcement, and cybersecurity agencies signals a united front against cyber threats.

However, the incident serves as a stark reminder that even with prompt patching, the evolving nature of cyber threats demands constant vigilance and innovative security measures to safeguard sensitive customer data.

This breach follows a pattern of cybercriminals targeting entities within the broader Comcast ecosystem, raising concerns about the overall security posture of the conglomerate.

Tags:

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights.

Kumar Gandharv
Kumar Gandharv

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

