Atomionics Launches AI-powered Technology for Ore Identification

Singapore-based start-up Atomionics introduced a technology that utilizes gravity and artificial intelligence (AI) to identify ore bodies to its initial customers.

Singapore-based start-up Atomionics introduced its technology that utilizes gravity and artificial intelligence (AI) to identify ore bodies to its initial customers. The company has entered into contracts with three major mining companies as part of its strategy to pinpoint ore bodies containing metals crucial to the energy transition.

Similar to various exploration technologies, Atomionics leverages the gravity signatures of different minerals to identify their locations beneath the Earth’s surface. It claims to achieve greater precision compared to conventional air-based survey techniques and employs AI for real-time data processing, expediting the process of defining ore bodies.

The mining majors are anticipated to conclude the collection and analysis of data using the “virtual drill” technology Gravio early next year.

Drilling a single hole for mineral exploration can incur costs ranging from A$10,000 to A$50,000. Given that a lithium miner may require up to 400 holes to substantiate a resource, establishing a more accurate virtual depiction before drilling can significantly reduce expenses.

Atomionics aims to address a key challenge in mineral exploration, where drill holes sometimes miss the reserve. The company intends to cut down on these “empty” samples by at least half.

AI’s Use Cases for the Mining Industry

The mining industry employs diverse techniques to locate minerals, including ground-penetrating radar and aeromagnetic surveys. However, there is no single method that ensures guaranteed success.

KoBold Metals, a California-based startup supported by billionaires Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, utilizes AI in its pursuit of metals such as lithium. In a recent development, the startup announced plans to expand its search for metals in response to the global demand for cleaner energy and electric vehicles.

The synergy of gravity and artificial intelligence combined in Atomionics’ technology is set to bring an innovative approach to mining. Backed by several Singapore-based government agencies and strategic investors, the company is set to transform the mining industry.

