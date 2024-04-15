Solana Rolls Out v1.17.31 Update To Address Network Congestion, Urges Validators To Use New Version

In Brief Solana announced that MainnetBeta validators on the Solana mainnet are now advised to utilize the v1.17.31 version.

The blockchain platform Solana announced that MainnetBeta validators on the Solana mainnet are now advised to utilize the v1.17.31 version. This version includes several enhancements aimed at mitigating the ongoing congestion issue on the network.

According to Rex St John, head of developer relations at Anza Labs, the rollout of version 1.17.31 marks the initial step in a series of planned updates aimed at resolving network congestion experienced in recent months. Meanwhile, Version 1.18 is presently undergoing testing on a testnet–a network simulating the main blockchain to identify and address any bugs or issues.

The v1.17.31 release is now recommended for general use by MainnetBeta validators. This release contains enhancements which will help alleviate the ongoing congestion on the Solana Network. — Solana Status (@SolanaStatus) April 15, 2024

Anza Labs, a collective of developers focused on the Solana blockchain, announced on April 5th that they were developing a preliminary patch, which was undergoing effectiveness testing. By April 11th, a team member disclosed that initial enhancements were being rolled out on testnet and devnet.

you can see where we deployed some of them to the explorer ping api infra. they actually worked better than i thought for deployment on a single node. the efficacy increases with breadth of deploymenthttps://t.co/PEliu1wDWO — trent.sol (@trentdotsol) April 11, 2024

These updates aims to enhance Solana’s Stake-weighted QoS reliability. While the patches are anticipated to gradually enhance Solana’s usability, they do not entirely resolve the network issues, signifying the start of a series of measures to tackle the challenges confronting Solana.

Solana Struggles with Network Congestion Amidst Surge in Spam Transactions

Over the past month, Solana users have encountered diminished network performance, with instances of transactions either failing to be incorporated into blocks or becoming unexecutable by the time of processing.

The network congestion mainly stemmed from a surge in spam transactions, as bots attempted to prioritize their operations over those of typical users. This surge was driven by an increasing number of transactions linked to recently launched memecoins, which generated an exceptional demand for the network’s block space, leading to restricted access for numerous users. In March, transaction volumes soared to as high as $4 billion, significantly surpassing the usual daily figures of under $500 million in 2023.

