Space and Time Unveils ‘Python Data Jobs’ to Streamline Web3 Data Extraction with AI

by Kumar Gandharv by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Space and Time launched Python Data Jobs that allows users to use Python for data extraction, transformation and loading without coding.

Microsoft-backed Web3 data warehouse Space and Time announced the launch of Python Data Jobs, a solution designed to bridge the gap between data engineering and blockchain technology. It allows users to use Python for data extraction, transformation and loading without coding.

Space and Time’s AI chatbot Houston, can create ETL scripts with natural language prompts, easing data migration from Web2/Web3.

“Today if developers want to use Python, they have to write their code, test it, integrate it, put it on a server, host it and finally run it and finally run it in the play. We cut all of that with AI. Now, developers or business users can go to the Space and Time chatbot called Houston,” Scott Dykstra, CTO and co-founder of Space and Time told Metaverse Post.

“The AI chatbot Houston within the Space and Time Studio now generates simple Extract, Transform, Load (ETL) scripts through natural language prompts. This enables users to effortlessly pull data from Web2 and Web3 sources, transforming it and loading it into Space and Time,” he added.

Developers face multiple challenges, particularly when it comes to succinctly explaining complex tasks within the constraints of a chatbot prompt.

“The intricacies of crafting Python scripts for tasks like extracting, transforming, and loading data from traditional databases to modern cloud instances pose a hurdle,” said Space and Time’s Dykstra. “The limitations of chatbot interactions, compounded by the need for prompt sophistication and typing speed, make the process even more daunting.”

To address these challenges, the Python data jobs feature automates the arduous process of data extraction, transformation and loading (ETL). The feature aims to free up developers from the tedious task of manually writing extensive Python scripts for pulling data from diverse databases, such as Postgres, MySQL, SQLite or cloud-based instances like Snowflake.

This user-friendly approach is a departure from traditional, time-consuming database migration methods that typically require Python expertise.

Tamper-Proof Security for Python Jobs

Addressing the challenge of running long-duration Python jobs, Space and Time is building a Zero-Knowledge (ZK) proof solution.

Currently employing optimistic security, the company hashes inputs, outputs and code to a major chain. The Python Data Job script runs once, and if the outcome deviates from expectations, users can request proof. This approach creates a tamper-proof audit trail, discouraging node operators from tampering with the execution.

“Python Data Jobs open the door to various possibilities, from database migrations to handling complex calculations in decentralized finance (DeFi). For instance, Truflation can efficiently process real-time inflation data for on-chain exposure via oracles, while dYdX can execute off-chain calculations for perpetual options/futures pricing,” Space and Time’s Dykstra told Metaverse Post.

Furthermore, Python Data Jobs provides a Web3-native alternative for executing off-chain machine learning models, as exemplified by 3Commas in decentralized finance and centralized finance decision-making.

As the beta phase progresses, users can anticipate a more robust, secure and user-friendly ecosystem for leveraging Python in the Space and Time Studio.

