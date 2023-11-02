Space and Time Launches ZK-Proof for Google Cloud’s BigQuery, Enhancing Data Verification Capabilities

by Victor Dey

Data warehousing platform Space and Time today unveiled its innovative zero-knowledge (ZK) proof solution for SQL operations. The company said that the new solution is now fully compatible with Google Cloud‘s serverless and cost-effective data warehousing platform —- BigQuery, pre-equipped with machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI) and business intelligence (BI) capabilities for scalable insights.



The ZK-protocol ‘Proof of SQL’ from Space and Time aims to empower developers utilizing BigQuery to cryptographically validate the accuracy and integrity of query results and the underlying data. The company said that Proof of SQL is a ZK-proof intricately associated with SQL databases, and helps substantiate the authenticity of both query executions and the integrity of the underlying tables to clients.

Originally conceived for the purpose of query verification within the Space and Time data warehousing system, Proof of SQL has now been engineered to seamlessly integrate with any SQL database or data warehousing platform, enabling ZK-verified query processing over data stored within Google Cloud.

“We are working with Google Cloud to empower BigQuery clients to run ZK-verified data processes, cryptographically guaranteed by Proof of SQL,” said Nate Holiday, CEO and Co-Founder of Space and Time. “Enterprises are already beginning to demand verifiability throughout their stacks, and it’s only going to continue to accelerate. Through our collaboration with Google Cloud, we are laying the groundwork for the verify-everything future.”

Streamlining BigQuery Through Zero-Knowledge (ZK) Proof

Space and Time asserts the ZK-database capability assures BigQuery users that their data remains unaltered and that the answers provided by their queries are verifiable. This innovation finds particular significance within the sphere of blockchain technology, as businesses increasingly seek to connect their cloud data warehousing services with smart contracts to facilitate on-chain business logic.

Furthermore, the development aims to empower developers and enterprises to construct large language models (LLMs) trained on verifiable datasets, data-driven smart contracts and ZK-powered business applications.

The data warehousing solution is now readily deployable through the Google Cloud Marketplace.

“Our goal is to help Web3 developers build applications at scale by providing them access to a range of tools and services,” said James Tromans, Head of Web3 at Google Cloud. “Now BigQuery customers will be able to access Space and Time’s ZK-proof protocol which can help verify blockchain smart contracts and other business processes that require verifiable compute against data.”

Space and Time said its Hybrid Transactional/Analytical Processing (HTAP) data warehousing system is bundled with a comprehensive suite of developer tools, including indexed blockchain data, an API gateway, a AI frontend and the Proof of SQL ZK technology.

As a Google Cloud Partner, Space and Time gains access to an array of expanded partner benefits, including development and go-to-market support, as well as Google Cloud credits — extended to its customer base.

