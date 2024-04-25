Markets News Report Technology
April 25, 2024

Scallop To Enter Testing Phase Next Week With Reallocation Of SUI Supply Rewards

Published: April 25, 2024
by Anastasiia O
In Brief

Scallop plans to enter its testing phase and relocate SUI supply rewards, resulting in an increase of the SUI borrow incentives.

Sui (SUI) blockchain ecosystem lending protocol Scallop revealed plans to enter its testing phase in the upcoming week, relocating SUI supply rewards, resulting in an increase of the SUI borrow incentives.

Scallop’s interest rate model consists of three distinct stages, where the interest rate for each stage is determined by varying levels of fund utilization. As borrowing rates rise, utilization rates also increase, consequently leading to elevated interest rates for individuals providing assets on the Scallop platform.

During the initial week starting April 29th, both supply and borrow rewards will constitute 50% each. In addition to the SUI reward, borrowers on Scallop have the opportunity to qualify for SCA Boosted Borrow Incentives, potentially receiving up to four times the annual percentage rate of their borrowings. Notably, lenders will continue to receive SCA incentives as usual.

Furthermore, the borrowing fee will be adjusted, increasing from the current rate of 0.1 to 0.3, with this modification taking effect from April 29th. VeSCA holders will have the opportunity to engage in revenue sharing, allowing them to receive a portion of the protocol revenue as a direct reward for their staking activities.

Scallop To Boost Sui’s DeFi Liquidity

Scallop serves as a peer-to-peer money market within the Sui ecosystem and operates as a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol backed by the Sui Foundation. It provides various features, including lending and borrowing, lending derivatives, Sui PTB building tools, flash loans, SDKs, and a user interface for swaps and bridges.

Sui stands as a Layer 1 decentralized proof-of-stake (PoS) network featuring horizontally scalable throughput and storage capabilities, enabling rapid and cost-effective development of applications.

The recent adjustment addresses a challenge within the Sui lending space, where an abundance of idle assets has emerged due to an excessive focus on supplying or locking up assets, which has led to a decrease in the vibrancy of the DeFi space, stemming from a shortage of freely circulating liquidity.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

