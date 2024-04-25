Scallop To Enter Testing Phase Next Week With Reallocation Of SUI Supply Rewards

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Scallop plans to enter its testing phase and relocate SUI supply rewards, resulting in an increase of the SUI borrow incentives.

Sui (SUI) blockchain ecosystem lending protocol Scallop revealed plans to enter its testing phase in the upcoming week, relocating SUI supply rewards, resulting in an increase of the SUI borrow incentives.

Scallop’s interest rate model consists of three distinct stages, where the interest rate for each stage is determined by varying levels of fund utilization. As borrowing rates rise, utilization rates also increase, consequently leading to elevated interest rates for individuals providing assets on the Scallop platform.

During the initial week starting April 29th, both supply and borrow rewards will constitute 50% each. In addition to the SUI reward, borrowers on Scallop have the opportunity to qualify for SCA Boosted Borrow Incentives, potentially receiving up to four times the annual percentage rate of their borrowings. Notably, lenders will continue to receive SCA incentives as usual.

Furthermore, the borrowing fee will be adjusted, increasing from the current rate of 0.1 to 0.3, with this modification taking effect from April 29th. VeSCA holders will have the opportunity to engage in revenue sharing, allowing them to receive a portion of the protocol revenue as a direct reward for their staking activities.

🐚Scallop Feature – Borrowing Incentives



Enjoying Scallop's juicy Borrow Incentives so far?🤤



Next week, Scallopers will be able to enjoy EVEN MORE incentives when they borrow!🔥



Scallop will be increasing the SUI Borrow Incentives gradually by reallocating from SUI Supply… pic.twitter.com/yxfUK5JgwX — Scallop (@Scallop_io) April 25, 2024

Scallop To Boost Sui’s DeFi Liquidity

Scallop serves as a peer-to-peer money market within the Sui ecosystem and operates as a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol backed by the Sui Foundation. It provides various features, including lending and borrowing, lending derivatives, Sui PTB building tools, flash loans, SDKs, and a user interface for swaps and bridges.

Sui stands as a Layer 1 decentralized proof-of-stake (PoS) network featuring horizontally scalable throughput and storage capabilities, enabling rapid and cost-effective development of applications.

The recent adjustment addresses a challenge within the Sui lending space, where an abundance of idle assets has emerged due to an excessive focus on supplying or locking up assets, which has led to a decrease in the vibrancy of the DeFi space, stemming from a shortage of freely circulating liquidity.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson