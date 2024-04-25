Mocaverse Launches MOCA Community Sale On CoinList, Offers Over 126M Tokens For Purchase

In Brief Mocaverse will launch MOCA token community sale on CoinList at 00:00 UTC on April 25th, extending until 00:00 UTC on May 2nd.

Web3 project Mocaverse, developed by game software company and venture capital firm Animoca Brands, announced the launch of its MOCA token community sale on the cryptocurrency trading platform CoinList. The sale is set to commence at 00:00 UTC on April 25th and will run until 00:00 UTC on May 2nd.

Throughout the sale period, a total of 126,984,127 MOCA tokens will be accessible for purchase, constituting 1.5% of the total supply, which amounts to 8,888,888,888 tokens. The fully diluted value of the token is estimated at $350,000,000.00. Each MOCA token will be priced at $0.03 per unit.

As outlined in the lockup and release schedule, 5% of the tokens will be accessible at the token generation event (TGE) scheduled for May 24th. Subsequently, there will be a cliff period spanning three months, followed by a 52-week linear token release on a weekly basis.

Over the course of the token launch, the maximum allocation will reach up to $5,000,000. Participants will receive MOCA tokens based on their fulfilled Guaranteed Lots, Waitlist Lots, or any commitment made without Lots.

Mocaverse Unveils MOCA Tokenomics, Prepares For Token Distribution

MOCA operates as a fungible token (FT) utilizing the LayerZero v2 protocol. It fuels the Moca Network, which comprises partner “subnets” and their associated users across various sectors such as music, sports, gaming, education, and governance, among others.

The token serves dual roles as a utility and governance token within the network. It functions as a payment currency and facilitates transaction fees while holding the token, which provides evidence of loyalty within the Moca network. Additionally, it grants access to growth services, represents the cultural aspect within the network, and offers opportunities to participate in governance processes.

Recently, Mocaverse has disclosed MOCA tokenomics, outlining the distribution plan for its entire token supply. This plan allocates 53% of the tokens for community purposes, comprising 31.5% for network incentives, 20% for ecosystem and treasury development, and 1.5% for community sale. The remaining amount is intended to be reserved 13% for strategic partners, 10% for liquidity, 5% for operational expenses, 12% for the team, and 7% for launch contributors and advisors.

