QuickSwap Initiates Polygon Airdrop Season in Partnership with Manta Network

Decentralized finance (DeFi) platform on Polygon — QuickSwap recently announced the initiation of the Airdrop Season for Polygon in collaboration with Manta Network. This move marks the commencement of a series of airdrops aimed at rewarding users and enhancing participation within the Polygon ecosystem.

The inaugural airdrop is facilitated by Manta Network and distributes MANTA tokens to users actively engaged in on-chain activities on Manta Pacific, the recently launched Polygon CDK chain. These activities include executing trades, providing liquidity on the QuickSwap decentralized exchange (DEX), and participating in governance proposals through the QuickSwap DAO.

Unlike conventional airdrops where token value may be uncertain, MANTA tokens already possess substantial liquidity and a well-established valuation. This feature enhances the airdrop’s appeal, promising participants tangible benefits.

The primary objective of the airdrop is twofold. One is to reward existing members of the QuickSwap community for their continued engagement and to attract new users by offering them an opportunity to earn a substantial share of MANTA tokens.

The distribution of MANTA tokens is structured into two main segments. Firstly, participants who have previously engaged in on-chain activities, including those involved in MantaFest, a reward campaign celebrating the launch of Manta Pacific Mainnet Alpha, are eligible to receive tokens. Additionally, QuickSwap users who actively participated in on-chain governance via the QuickSwap DAO are entitled to a portion of the airdrop allocation.

The second segment focuses on rewarding liquidity providers (LPs) on QuickSwap. Substantial allocations of MANTA tokens are reserved for LP mining rewards, emphasizing the importance of liquidity provision on the Manta Pacific chain.

QuickSwap and Manta Recieve Enthusiastic Response to Airdrop

Early indicators reveal a positive response from eligible users, with a significant portion of the allocated MANTA tokens already claimed. This uptake explains the enthusiasm within the community for the airdrop initiative.

In the forthcoming weeks, QuickSwap and Manta Network will release additional details regarding the MANTA token airdrop, including instructions on how users can claim their tokens and any pertinent eligibility requirements.

Launching the airdrop presents a unique opportunity for existing QuickSwap users and newcomers to benefit from their past and future DeFi activities. As the partnership between QuickSwap and Manta Network continues to evolve, further developments and initiatives are anticipated to enhance user participation and growth within the Polygon ecosystem.

