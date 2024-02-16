Business News Report
February 16, 2024

Ethiopia Invests $250M to Develop Bitcoin Mining Infrastructure, Signs MoU with Data Center Service

by
Published: February 16, 2024 at 3:48 am Updated: February 16, 2024 at 3:48 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: February 16, 2024 at 3:48 am

In Brief

Ethiopian Investment Holdings signed MoU with Data Center Service to establish an advanced infrastructure for data mining operations.

Ethiopia Partners with Hong Kong’s Data Center Service to Establish Infrastructure for Bitcoin Mining

Strategic Investment arm of the Government of Ethiopia, Ethiopian Investment Holdings signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Data Center Service, a subsidiary of Hong Kong’s West Data Group, to collaboratively establish an advanced infrastructure for data mining operations in Ethiopia.

According to CEO for Ethiopia at Hashlabs Mining — Kal Kassa’s post on X, the Ethiopian Government’s new partnership with Data Center Service will allow it to engage in Bitcoin mining

The Ethiopian government has established a sandbox for experimenting with issuing licenses for “cryptographic products.” Moreover, the country has become a unique opportunity for companies engaged in mining the original cryptocurrency, particularly as concerns over climate change and power shortages prompt a reevaluation of the $16 billion-a-year industry. 

This opportunity is particularly attractive to Chinese companies, who were once dominant in Bitcoin mining but are now restricted due to the local ban on mining and trading, even though such activities still persist. 

Presently, Ethiopia hosts 21 cryptocurrency miners, with 19 of them being of Chinese origin. Buffeted by political and economic challenges, these companies were attracted by the globally competitive electricity rates and a government that has shown increasing support for its operations.

In 2022, Ethiopia permitted Bitcoin mining, although cryptocurrency trading remains prohibited. The country has strengthened its diplomatic relations with China over the past decade, and several Chinese companies were involved in constructing the $4.8 billion dam from which the miners source their power.

Ethiopia Emerges as a Power Player in Cryptocurrency Mining

The mining rigs require substantial power, making access to cost-effective electricity a crucial factor for competitive advantage. In 2023, Bitcoin mining reportedly consumed 121 terawatt-hours of power, a figure comparable to the energy consumption of Argentina, as estimated by the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance. Furthermore, electricity expenses constitute up to 80% of miners’ operating costs.

This clarifies why the placement of mining equipment has been predominantly influenced by the availability of inexpensive power in recent years. Initially, miners were drawn to China, but most recently Texas. The common denominator is the presence of relatively affordable energy resources.

The combination of cost-effective energy and governments’ support of cryptocurrency becomes especially crucial to maintain companies’ profit margins in the highly competitive landscape of cryptocurrency mining, which becomes particularly important amid Bitcoin “halving” events that significantly diminish rewards for token production. Additionally, providing opportunities for Bitcoin mining operations to foreign companies represents a substantial revenue source for Ethiopia.

Thus, the recent strategic partnership between Ethiopian Investment Holdings and Data Center Service highlights Ethiopia’s growing significance in cryptocurrency mining.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]

More articles
Hot Stories

DePINs Can Bridge Gap Between Blockchain and Physical World Needs, claims Subsquid CEO Dmitry Zhelezov

by Kumar Gandharv
February 15, 2024

Sommelier Expands Multichain Presence with Axelar Network, Debuts Adaptive DeFi Vaults on Arbitrum

by Victor Dey
February 14, 2024

Ultiverse Raises $4M Funding for Web3 Game Production and Publishing Expansion

by Kumar Gandharv
February 14, 2024

SushiSwap Launches Susa DEX on Layer N, Limited Beta Registration Now Open

by Alisa Davidson
February 14, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Aptos and Jambo Partner to Launch Smartphone for Web3 Access in Emerging Markets

by Kumar Gandharv
February 16, 2024

Injective and Solana Introduce First Ever Omnichain Domain, Enabling Access Through Phantom

by Alisa Davidson
February 16, 2024

Linea Launches Alpha v2 to Reduce Ethereum Finalization Costs by 90%

by Kumar Gandharv
February 16, 2024

Neon EVM Debuts Liteflow on Mainnet to Bolster Multichain NFT Accessibility

by Kumar Gandharv
February 15, 2024

Exploring Blockchain Gaming: Recap of 2023 and Sneak Peek into 2024

Footprint Analytics' report analyzes the performance data of blockchain gaming in 2023 and discusses potential trends for ...

Know More

RGB Bolsters Bitcoin and Lightning Network’s Scalability and Privacy Capabilities

RGB is a layer 2/3 solution on Bitcoin and Lightning Network that bolsters scalability and privacy capabilities ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Aptos and Jambo Partner to Launch Smartphone for Web3 Access in Emerging Markets
News Report Technology
Aptos and Jambo Partner to Launch Smartphone for Web3 Access in Emerging Markets
by Kumar Gandharv
February 16, 2024
Injective and Solana Introduce First Ever Omnichain Domain, Enabling Access Through Phantom
News Report Technology
Injective and Solana Introduce First Ever Omnichain Domain, Enabling Access Through Phantom
by Alisa Davidson
February 16, 2024
Linea Launches Alpha v2 to Reduce Ethereum Finalization Costs by 90%
News Report Technology
Linea Launches Alpha v2 to Reduce Ethereum Finalization Costs by 90%
by Kumar Gandharv
February 16, 2024
Neon EVM Debuts Liteflow on Mainnet to Bolster Multichain NFT Accessibility
News Report Technology
Neon EVM Debuts Liteflow on Mainnet to Bolster Multichain NFT Accessibility
by Kumar Gandharv
February 15, 2024
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.