Mocaverse Expands Moca ID Ecosystem with OKX Wallet, DeFi Wallet and Halo Wallet Collaboration

by Alisa Davidson by Victor Dey In Brief Mocaverse partnered with OKX, Crypto.com, and KuCoin's wallets to bring more users to Web3 cultural experiences through Moca ID.

Membership network project initiated by Animoca Brands, Mocaverse disclosed its strategic partnership with self-custodial Web3 wallets, including OKX Wallet, DeFi Wallet from Crypto.com, and KuCoin’s Halo Wallet. This collaboration aims to connect centralized finance (CeFi) with the on-chain cultural economy. Mocaverse plans to commence activations and marketing initiatives with each partner starting in Q1 2024.

Mocaverse aims to facilitate user expansion by incorporating wallet compatibility through its recently introduced decentralized identity (DID) platform, Moca ID.

This platform is designed to function as the access point for users, enabling them to effortlessly engage in diverse Web3 cultural experiences, such as PointFi, GameFi, and SocialFi. Additionally, it seeks to streamline the onboarding process to the Mocaverse ecosystem.

Users of OKX Wallet, Crypto.com DeFi Wallet, and Halo Wallet will soon be able to acquire their unique Moca IDs within applications, enabling them to enter the Mocaverse ecosystem and assess various cultural and entertainment experiences.

Moca ID holders will have the opportunity to accumulate Realm Points by actively participating in and engaging with partner ecosystems and experiences. The earned points can be redeemed for exclusive access to real-world benefits and rewards offered by Mocaverse and Animoca Brands, according to the written statement.

According to Jason Lau, Chief Innovation Officer of OKX, the collaboration between OKX Wallet and Mocaverse to support Moca ID will provide the wallet users with the seamless experience and interoperability they anticipate.

“The focus of the Crypto.com DeFi Wallet has always been to make the world of DeFi and Web3 accessible to everyone. We look forward to welcoming even more users into these realms through this partnership,” said Eric Anziani, president and COO of Crypto.com.

“Halo will provide exclusive benefits for Moca ID and Mocaverse holders in the SocialFi field,” said Jeff Hou, CEO of Halo Wallet,” ” We are allies and will continue building together in the long term,” he added.

Animoca Brands Transforms Web3 Community with Mocaverse

Mocaverse seeks to consolidate Animoca Brands’Brands’ portfolio projects, subsidiaries, joint ventures, and partnerships through a unique NFT collection that comprises 8,888 “Mocas”–NFT profile pictures (PFPs) that function as a membership pass for Animoca Brands team members, investors, partners, and token holders. The overarching goal of Mocaverse is to unite the Web3 community by promoting shared purpose and values by providing holders with opportunities to exchange ideas, learn, connect, engage in games, and contribute to shaping the future of Web3.

Recently, Animoca Brands concluded the second round of financing, securing $11.88 million to accelerate the development of Mocaverse, positioning the platform to function as a digital identity, reputation, and loyalty system for other decentralized organizations. This capital infusion brought the total funding for the project to $31.88 million, following a previous investment tranche announced earlier last year.

According to Animoca Brands CEO Robby Yung, in 2024, the company intends to primarily focus on developing the Mocaverse and fostering an inclusive and empowering ecosystem for content creators across diverse industries.

The recent move by Mocaverse marks a significant step for the initiative, contributing to the interconnection between centralized finance and the on-chain cultural economy.

