Polyhedra Network’s ZK Token to Launch on OKX Jumpstart Offering Bitcoin and Ethereum Staking

OKX Jumpstart will list Polyhedra Network's ZK token, enabling users stake BTC and ETH to acquire ZK starting March 15th.

Centralized exchange platform for token launches and fundraising, OKX Jumpstart will list the Web3 full-stack interoperability infrastructure Polyhedra Network (ZK) token.

Users have the opportunity to commence staking Bitcoin and Ethereum to acquire ZK tokens starting at 6:00 am UTC on March 15th. The mineable tokens available in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) pledge pools total 3 million, with the mining process scheduled to conclude at 14:00 on March 19th.

In order to participate in the staking process, users should transfer BTC or ETH to the funding account before mining starts, log in to the OKX cryptocurrency exchange application, navigate to the Grow section, and click Jumpstart. After the mining starts, users can click Stake, enter the desired amount of BTC or ETH, and confirm to start mining.

Users may unstake to release BTC or ETH at any time, clicking Unstake to initiate funds to automatically return to the funding account. If unstaking is not initiated before the mining ends, the tokens staked as rewards will be automatically distributed to the funding account within 2 hours after the event concludes.

Polyhedra Network Innovates Web3 Interoperability

Polyhedra Network is building and advancing Web3 interoperability through zero-knowledge proof protocols. The network has designed and implemented the zkBridge protocol, aiming to establish trustless and efficient cross-chain infrastructures for Layer 1 and Layer 2 interoperability. Utilizing zero-knowledge proofs, zkBridge ensures security without dependence on external assumptions and achieves a decrease in on-chain verification costs.

Apart from zkBridge, Polyhedra Network has created other infrastructure solutions, such as a zero-knowledge decentralized identity solution (zkDID) and a scalability solution leveraging a large-scale distributed proof generation network named ParaPlonk aimed at accelerating zero-knowledge rollups. Furthermore, the company plans to integrate with more blockchains and enhance accessibility for developers through the implementation of API and SDK tooling along with refining its ParaPlonk protocol, serving developers in search of efficient and distributed ZK-rollup solutions.

Late last year, Polyhedra Network concluded a $10 million funding round led by Binance Labs and Polychain Capital, with funds allocated towards recruiting engineering talent and bolstering research and development endeavours.

Recently, Polyhedra Network announced it completed an airdrop snapshot at 8:00 UTC on March 12. Eligible recipients for ZK token airdrop include zkBridge trading users, Pandra King NFT holders, zkBridge loyalty point users on Galxe, and participants in Binance Users, ecosystem and community contributors of Web3 Wallet Airdrop, OKX Cryptopedia Season 11, and BNB Chain Airdrop Marathon.

The recent ZK token listing on OKX Jumpstart highlights Polyhedra Network’s significance in the evolving landscape of blockchain technology and decentralized ecosystems.

