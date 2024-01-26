News Report Technology
January 26, 2024

Polyhedra Network Teams Up with EigenLayer to Launch Double Pledge Mechanism for Bitcoin zkBridge

by
Published: January 26, 2024 at 6:14 am Updated: January 26, 2024 at 6:16 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: January 26, 2024 at 6:14 am

In Brief

Polyhedra Network collaborated with EigenLayer to connect Ethereum with the Bitcoin network through zkBridge cross-chain protocol.

Polyhedra Network and EigenLayer Forge Path with zkBridge, Unveiling Dual Staking with Bitcoin Integration

Zero-Knowledge interoperability infrastructure Polyhedra Network announced a collaboration with Ethereum re-pledge protocol EigenLayer to further develop zkBridge–a cross-chain protocol that facilitates a connection from Ethereum (ETH) to the Bitcoin (BTC) network.

It incorporates zero-knowledge-proof technology, features a double pledge mechanism, and implements a penalty mechanism to enhance network security, ensuring a seamless bridge between the Ethereum and Bitcoin networks.

Polyhedra Network has previously advanced Bitcoin interoperability, introducing zkBridge Bitcoin Messaging Protocol, cooperating with multiple development teams, encompassing various infrastructures within the Bitcoin ecosystem, Bitcoin Layer 2 network, wallets, DeFi protocols, and tools. 

Expanding on this initiative, Polyhedra Network collaborated with EigenLayer to launch dual staking across various blockchains, leveraging Polyhedra Network’s BTC bridges. EigenLayer’s dual staking mechanism employs native and more reliable tokens, reinforcing Proof-of-Stake networks.

Polyhedra Network incorporated BTC, the cryptocurrency with the largest market capitalization, for dual staking. This approach provides opportunities for BTC holders to generate profits and delivers substantial benefits to the overall BTC ecosystem. The official launch of the integration with EigenLayer’s dual staking and AVS will occur following the EigenLayer AVS mainnet launch.

Dual Staking with Bitcoin through zkBridge and EigenLayer

In a pioneering approach to dual staking, Polyhedra Network’s collaboration with EigenLayer will integrate native tokens and Bitcoins, harnessing the capabilities of zkBridge. However, unlike traditional dual staking systems that utilize native tokens and ETH, it incorporates Bitcoins as a secondary staking asset.

A crucial element of this system is the dual validation requirement. To be acknowledged as valid on the Polyhedra Network blockchain, any transaction must receive approval from two distinct groups: the native token operators and the BTC-backed operators. This dual validation process ensures a heightened level of security and consensus.

Furthermore, the BTC-backed operators introduce a distinctive element to the staking mechanism. Their perspectives and confirmations are securely communicated via zkBridge, serving as a dependable and secure channel for their contributions. This integration of Bitcoin broadens the range of staking assets and utilizes Bitcoin’s market stability and reputation, providing an additional level of trust and resilience to the process.

Moreover, by implementing separate quorums involving native and BTC-backed operators, the Polyhedra Network dual staking mechanism markedly enhances the security and reliability of transactions. This framework reduces the likelihood of unilateral decision-making or manipulation, as it mandates a more comprehensive consensus among diverse asset holders.

This strategy additionally broadens the staking ecosystem, encouraging a more extensive spectrum of participants and assets. Bitcoin holders will have an additional opportunity to engage in and contribute to the blockchain’s security and consensus processes, fostering increased overall participation and investment in the network.

Polyhedra Network’s collaboration with EigenLayer represents a pioneering advancement in dual staking, integrating native tokens and Bitcoins through the innovative zkBridge protocol. This collaboration enhances security, trust and participation, contributing to the rapid expansion of the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]

More articles
Hot Stories

Bitcoin Spot ETFs Record Net Outflow of $158M on 9th Day, GBTC Outflows Reach $429M 

by Victor Dey
January 25, 2024

Cryptomeria Capital on Track to Close $50M VC Fund to Support the Next Wave of Innovation in Web3 Space

by Victor Dey
January 23, 2024

Immutable Teams Up with Endless Clouds to Launch Web3 Games ‘Treeverse’ and ‘Capsule Heroes’

by Kumar Gandharv
January 23, 2024

Peaq Integrates Wormhole for Cross Chain Liquidity Across Web3 Networks

by Kumar Gandharv
January 23, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Arbitrum One Integrates Chainlink Functions on Mainnet Test Version

by Alisa Davidson
January 26, 2024

AI Takes Over Job Roles: Salesforce to Cut 700 Jobs Amidst Industry-Wide Layoff Trend

by Kumar Gandharv
January 26, 2024

Digital Wallet Beam Acquires Payment Protocol Join to Ease Online Shopping with Stablecoins

by Alisa Davidson
January 26, 2024

Bitcoin Miner Canaan Raises $50M to Advance Research and Development

by Kumar Gandharv
January 26, 2024

Exploring Blockchain Gaming: Recap of 2023 and Sneak Peek into 2024

Footprint Analytics' report analyzes the performance data of blockchain gaming in 2023 and discusses potential trends for ...

Know More

RGB Bolsters Bitcoin and Lightning Network’s Scalability and Privacy Capabilities

RGB is a layer 2/3 solution on Bitcoin and Lightning Network that bolsters scalability and privacy capabilities ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Arbitrum One Integrates Chainlink Functions on Mainnet Test Version
News Report Technology
Arbitrum One Integrates Chainlink Functions on Mainnet Test Version
by Alisa Davidson
January 26, 2024
AI Takes Over Job Roles: Salesforce to Cut 700 Jobs Amidst Industry-Wide Layoff Trend
News Report Technology
AI Takes Over Job Roles: Salesforce to Cut 700 Jobs Amidst Industry-Wide Layoff Trend
by Kumar Gandharv
January 26, 2024
Digital Wallet Beam Acquires Payment Protocol Join to Ease Online Shopping with Stablecoins
Business News Report
Digital Wallet Beam Acquires Payment Protocol Join to Ease Online Shopping with Stablecoins
by Alisa Davidson
January 26, 2024
Bitcoin Miner Canaan Raises $50M to Advance Research and Development
Business News Report
Bitcoin Miner Canaan Raises $50M to Advance Research and Development
by Kumar Gandharv
January 26, 2024
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.