Polygon zkEVM Restores Operations After Outage, Emergency State Lifted

In Brief Polygon zkEVM announced repairs have been implemented in the system and the state of emergency has been lifted after 10-hour network outage.

Ethereum Layer 2 network Polygon zkEVM announced it has resumed operations following the ten-hour network outage on March 23. According to the post on social media platform X, essential repairs have been implemented in the system. Following the completion of these upgrades, the state of emergency has been lifted.

The Emergency Council for Polygon zkEVM Mainnet Beta activated the emergency state to facilitate the implementation of a required fix by the Polygon zkEVM Core Team. This fix enabled the resumption of Layer 1 settlement on the Polygon zkEVM Mainnet Beta.

The Polygon zkEVM outage did not impact Polygon’s primary blockchain or any chains created using Polygon’s Chain Development Kit (CDK). “This only impacts Polygon zkEVM Mainnet Beta and does not impact Polygon PoS, Polygon CDK, or any chain deployed using Polygon CDK,” said Polygon zkEVM in a post.

Furthermore, Polygon zkEVM extended gratitude to the Emergency Council members and the teams of engineers for their diligent efforts over the weekend to resolve this issue.

Polygon zkEVM Faces Major Outage Due to Layer-1 Reorganization

Launched on March 27, 2023, with a symbolic first transaction conducted by Vitalik Buterin, Polygon zkEVM is a zero-knowledge scaling rollup solution compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM).

The Polygon zkEVM‘s block explorer revealed an outage lasting approximately ten hours on March 23, during which consecutive blocks were not sequenced and added to the chain. The Polygon zkEVM team recognized the outage and stated they were “actively working to fully address the problem.” The Polygon zkEVM mainnet beta version experienced sequencer issues due to Layer 1 reorganization.

