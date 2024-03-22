Business News Report
March 22, 2024

WisdomTree Secures NYDFS Approval to Provide Crypto Services in New York

by
Published: March 22, 2024 at 1:01 pm Updated: March 22, 2024 at 1:01 pm
by Anastasiia Osipova
Edited and fact-checked: March 22, 2024 at 1:01 pm

In Brief

WisdomTree received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) to provide cryptocurrency-related services to New York customers.

WisdomTree Secures NYDFS Approval to Provide Crypto Services in New York

Global asset management company WisdomTree received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) to provide cryptocurrency-related services within the state. This charter enables WisdomTree to function as a limited-purpose trust company under the New York Banking Law, subject to increased regulatory oversight.

Furthermore, it grants the company permission to engage in fiduciary custody of digital assets, such as providing digital wallet services, issuing and exchanging approved stablecoins, and overseeing stablecoin reserves through the recently established WisdomTree Digital Trust Company. 

The approval from NYDFS also allows the company to introduce WisdomTree Prime, a personal finance application designed to provide easy-to-use access to digital assets like cryptocurrency and digital funds encompassing various significant asset classes for New York retail customers in the near future.  

As part of WisdomTree Prime, the company intends to release the WisdomTree Gold Token and the WisdomTree Dollar Token while also managing reserves for these assets according to a framework approved by NYDFS.

“This well-established trust company charter program — which long predates digital assets — is based on bank-grade regulation, allowing us to offer products that capitalize on innovation without sacrificing customer protection,” said Jonathan Steinberg, founder and CEO of WisdomTree, in a written statement.  

WisdomTree Navigates Crypto Landscape, Joins Trust Charter Companies, and Offers Bitcoin Exposure 

With the recent approval, WisdomTree joins other companies holding trust charters for cryptocurrency services alongside entities like Coinbase, Gemini, and Fidelity Digital Assets. Additionally, WisdomTree intends to utilize the trust company to provide products and services tailored for institutions and business clientele in the forthcoming period. 

This strategic decision places WisdomTree in a favorable position to meet the increasing demand for cryptocurrency investment solutions, all while adhering to regulatory standards in one of the global key financial centers. 

The company is also an issuer of a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), which was recently approved alongside similar products from companies such as Fidelity, BlackRock, Ark 21 Shares, among others, in the United States. Despite observing an overall outflow among Bitcoin ETF issuers this week, the substantial influx since the launch indicates the increasing interest of Wall Street players in the flagship cryptocurrency. Notably, yesterday, WisdomTree recorded an inflow of approximately $60 million since its launch.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]

More articles
Hot Stories

Worldcoin Implements Personal Custody Feature for Enhanced User Data Control

by Alisa Davidson
March 22, 2024

Bitget Wallet Launches BWB Ecosystem Partner Program, Welcomes Avalanche, Taiko, Babylon 

by Alisa Davidson
March 22, 2024

Super Sushi Samurai Suffers $4.6M Loss in White Hat Attack, SSS Token Plunges 99%

by Alisa Davidson
March 22, 2024

Nim Network Opens Airdrop Claims, Distributes 90M NIM Tokens to Key Communities and Dymension Stakers

by Alisa Davidson
March 21, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

The New Wave of Cryptocurrency Hacks, Shocking Cases of 2024

by Viktoriia Palchik
March 22, 2024

Morph Introduces Developer Incentive Program with Airdrops and $100,000 Rewards

by Alisa Davidson
March 22, 2024

Worldcoin Implements Personal Custody Feature for Enhanced User Data Control

by Alisa Davidson
March 22, 2024

Explore The Last Investment Projects On Web3, AI and Crypto of 18-22.03

by Viktoriia Palchik
March 22, 2024

Supply and Demand Zones

Cryptocurrency, like any other currency, is a financial instrument based on the fundamental economic principles of supply ...

Know More

Top 10 Crypto Wallets in 2024

With the current fast-growing crypto market, the significance of reliable and secure wallet solutions cannot be emphasized ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Morph Introduces Developer Incentive Program with Airdrops and $100,000 Rewards
News Report Technology
Morph Introduces Developer Incentive Program with Airdrops and $100,000 Rewards
by Alisa Davidson
March 22, 2024
Worldcoin Implements Personal Custody Feature for Enhanced User Data Control
News Report Technology
Worldcoin Implements Personal Custody Feature for Enhanced User Data Control
by Alisa Davidson
March 22, 2024
Bakery Swap Raised $280M in Crypto via Big Pump Memecoin Presale
Markets News Report
Bakery Swap Raised $280M in Crypto via Big Pump Memecoin Presale
by Alisa Davidson
March 22, 2024
Bitget Wallet Launches BWB Ecosystem Partner Program, Welcomes Avalanche, Taiko, Babylon 
News Report Technology
Bitget Wallet Launches BWB Ecosystem Partner Program, Welcomes Avalanche, Taiko, Babylon 
by Alisa Davidson
March 22, 2024
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.