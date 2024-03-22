WisdomTree Secures NYDFS Approval to Provide Crypto Services in New York

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia Osipova To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief WisdomTree received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) to provide cryptocurrency-related services to New York customers.

Global asset management company WisdomTree received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) to provide cryptocurrency-related services within the state. This charter enables WisdomTree to function as a limited-purpose trust company under the New York Banking Law, subject to increased regulatory oversight.

Furthermore, it grants the company permission to engage in fiduciary custody of digital assets, such as providing digital wallet services, issuing and exchanging approved stablecoins, and overseeing stablecoin reserves through the recently established WisdomTree Digital Trust Company.

🚨BREAKING: @WisdomTreeFunds has been granted a trust company charter by @NYDFS, giving it the ability to launch its #crypto app @WisdomTreePrime in New York. https://t.co/hlIoQ9vNjs pic.twitter.com/kcRwmjdt9l — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) March 22, 2024

The approval from NYDFS also allows the company to introduce WisdomTree Prime, a personal finance application designed to provide easy-to-use access to digital assets like cryptocurrency and digital funds encompassing various significant asset classes for New York retail customers in the near future.

As part of WisdomTree Prime, the company intends to release the WisdomTree Gold Token and the WisdomTree Dollar Token while also managing reserves for these assets according to a framework approved by NYDFS.

“This well-established trust company charter program — which long predates digital assets — is based on bank-grade regulation, allowing us to offer products that capitalize on innovation without sacrificing customer protection,” said Jonathan Steinberg, founder and CEO of WisdomTree, in a written statement.

WisdomTree Navigates Crypto Landscape, Joins Trust Charter Companies, and Offers Bitcoin Exposure

With the recent approval, WisdomTree joins other companies holding trust charters for cryptocurrency services alongside entities like Coinbase, Gemini, and Fidelity Digital Assets. Additionally, WisdomTree intends to utilize the trust company to provide products and services tailored for institutions and business clientele in the forthcoming period.

This strategic decision places WisdomTree in a favorable position to meet the increasing demand for cryptocurrency investment solutions, all while adhering to regulatory standards in one of the global key financial centers.

The company is also an issuer of a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), which was recently approved alongside similar products from companies such as Fidelity, BlackRock, Ark 21 Shares, among others, in the United States. Despite observing an overall outflow among Bitcoin ETF issuers this week, the substantial influx since the launch indicates the increasing interest of Wall Street players in the flagship cryptocurrency. Notably, yesterday, WisdomTree recorded an inflow of approximately $60 million since its launch.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected] More articles Alisa Davidson