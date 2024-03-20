News Report Technology
March 20, 2024

Playnance Introduces PlayBlock Layer 3 on Arbitrum with Gelato RaaS for Next-Gen Gaming

Published: March 20, 2024 at 7:55 am Updated: March 20, 2024 at 7:55 am
by Anastasiia Osipova
Edited and fact-checked: March 20, 2024 at 7:55 am

In Brief

Playnance launches PlayBlock, a gaming Arbitrum Orbit Layer 3 ecosystem, on Gelato RaaS to empower game developers and benefit users.

Playnance Introduces PlayBlock Layer-3 on Arbitrum with Gelato RaaS for Next-Gen Gaming

Developer of Polygon-based play-to-earn Web3 game Playnance announced the launch of PlayBlock, a gaming Arbitrum Orbit Layer 3 ecosystem on Gelato‘s Rollup-as-a-Service (RaaS) platform. PlayBlock aims to provide game developers with white-labelling opportunities and seamless platform integrations, enabling persistent gasless gameplay for users. According to the announcement, the mainnet launch of PlayBlock is scheduled for early April.  

PlayBlock empowers game developers to make design choices while remaining connected to the platform. The solution simplifies the sign-up process for players by providing a profile that enables them to carry their identity, achievements, and digital assets across different games within the ecosystem.

“Unveiling our dedicated Layer-3 solution marks the next step in Playnance’s journey to becoming a leading web3 gaming platform,” told Roman Levi, the CTO of Playnance to MPost. “The goal is to blend the benefits of Web3 on-chain gaming with the fun and user-friendly experience of traditional games, cutting through the usual complexity of the web3 space. Our approach allows developers to craft gameplay directly on the blockchain that’s not only more intuitive for players but also enhances transparency, fairness, and ownership of in-game assets,” he added.  

The PlayBlock chain, built with Arbitrum Nitro’s rollup technology, will run on Gelato’s RaaS platform, providing services including relayers, VRF, functions, and account abstraction to the PlayBlock ecosystem. This enables developers to create user-friendly gameplay directly on the blockchain, enhancing transparency, fairness, and ownership of in-game assets. Using Arbitrum Anytrust technology, the PlayBlock chain achieves a block time of 250ms and near-instant finality, capable of handling a massive array of transactions per second.

Furthermore, PlayBlock introduced the PBG token, leveraging Orbit’s native gas token feature to eliminate gas fees and plans to launch USDP stablecoin to mitigate volatility and provide dollar-pegged reward payouts for gamers. To enhance the gaming experience by reducing the requirement for frequent wallet confirmations, the PlayBlock Layer 3 chain integrates Gelato’s relayer. Shortly, PlayBlock will introduce a self-custodial native wallet called PlayWall, based on the ERC-4337 standard.

Playnance Blends Web2 and Web3 Gaming, Widens Expansion

The Playnance ecosystem bridges Web2 and Web3 gaming by leveraging blockchain technology for social login, self-custody solutions, and a crypto bridging mechanism. Currently, the Playnance ecosystem processes over 200,000 transactions daily, amounting to more than $450 million paid out. 

In the future, Playnance plans to transition to a multi-chain framework on Arbitrum Orbit, expanding to multiple horizontally interconnected PlayBlock Layer 3 chains, aiming to achieve scalability and increased bandwidth to support an economy of more gamers. According to the company, the implementation will incorporate a shared sequencer to facilitate seamless cross-chain interoperability. 

“Our ambition is driven by the goal to combine the benefits of Web3 on-chain gaming with the fun and accessibility of traditional games, all without the web3 complexity,” said Roman Levi, CTO at Playnance.

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]

