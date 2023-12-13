Humane Chooses Optiva’s SaaS Solution BSS to Unveil its AI-Powered Wearable ‘Ai Pin’
To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.
In Brief
Humane AI selected software solution provider Optiva’s full-stack business support system (BSS) solution for its product – Ai Pin.
Humane AI — a company established by former Apple engineers Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno selected Canada-based software solution provider Optiva’s full-stack business support system (BSS) solution for its hardware product – Ai Pin.
The BSS solution takes charge of essential functions including billing, network integration and value-added services for Ai Pin users, allowing Humane to deliver a simplified and intuitive customer experience.
“Optiva full stack BSS enables seamless billing, taxation, payment or collections, instalments and telecom service provisioning for all Humane services like access to the Ai Bus, wireless plan (voice, data, roaming), and cloud storage,” Joy King, the Vice President of GTM, Optiva told Metaverse Post.
Moreover, Humane embedded Optiva’s mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) connectivity to provide wireless service for Ai Pin, emphasizing self-sufficiency in delivering connectivity for their device.
“AI has great potential to change our lives. But the amount of data and the compute capacity to make it happen is enormous and connectivity is fundamental for both. Embedded connectivity simplifies the customer experience, especially because apps do not have to be individually downloaded, set up and managed,” Joy King from Optiva told Metaverse Post.
“In addition, there are no data limits, and this is critical to any AI functionality. Finally, eliminating the need for screens and keyboards is a game changer. We all have fingers that can tap and indicate what we want to do and the ability to use our palms as our screens is quite remarkable. Ai Pin’s Laser Ink Display takes innovation to a new level,” she added.
To simplify, MVNO does not own its wireless infrastructure but instead leases network services from traditional mobile operators. In this case, it will help Humane provide wireless services for Ai Pin, allowing users to stay connected without the need for a traditional smartphone or companion device.
Facilitating User Interaction with Cloud-Based Apps
According to Humane, the new Ai Pin is powered by Cosmos — a new operating system tailored for the AI era, with a software framework that eliminates the need for traditional app downloads.
“The Cosmos OS is built with a framework called AiBus, and this enables the device to engage with AI applications in the cloud rather than having to download them, set up individual accounts, etc. No need for app updates or passwords,” explained Optiva’s Joy King.
“We are entering a new era – the invisible network era. Connectivity has never been more important but eliminating the complexity of network management for both the consumer or end-user and companies like Humane is critical,” she added.
By definition, Humane is an MVNO, but that is not its primary focus. That’s where Optiva becomes a key partner.
“With over two decades of telecom industry experience, and a full suite of customer onboarding, digital billing and charging (Optiva BSS Platform), Optiva handles network complexity, allowing Humane to focus on its passion for customer experience. The invisible network era will ensure that embedded connectivity powers everything and Optiva’s automated software platform will be a key component of that,” Optiva’s Joy King told Metaverse Post.
Disclaimer
In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.
About The Author
Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.More articles
Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.