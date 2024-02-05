News Report Technology
February 05, 2024

QX Lab AI Launches ‘Ask QX’, a Generative AI Supporting 12 Indian Languages

by
Published: February 05, 2024 at 3:33 am Updated: February 05, 2024 at 3:33 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: February 05, 2024 at 3:33 am

In Brief

QX Lab AI launched Ask QX, a node-based generative AI model that supports over 100 languages, including 12 Indian languages.

Dubai-based AGI company QX Lab AI introduced Ask QX, one of the world’s first hybrid generative AI platforms to make AI more accessible to the Indian masses. Ask QX has a node-based architecture and is available in over 100 languages, including 12 Indian languages such as Hindi, Bengali, Telugu and others.

It aims to empower Indians to engage with AI in their preferred language. Apart from English, Ask QX is also available in Arabic, French, Spanish, Japanese, German, Italian, Korean, Portuguese, Russian and Sinhala amongst other global languages.

Moreover, QX Lab AI uses Yotta Infrastructure Solutions LLP’s technology infrastructure, such as its data centers, to run and support its Ask QX platform. This partnership helps QX Lab AI ensure its AI platform has the necessary technological support and resources to function effectively and securely.

Tilakraj Parmar, co-founder and CEO of QX Lab AI, said the platform is designed to democratize access to AI for the Indian populace, integrating artificial intelligence into their daily lives to enhance overall value.

“Conceived after eight years of dedicated effort and meticulous development, Ask QX boasts unparalleled language proficiency and accuracy across multiple Indian languages. Our vision for Ask QX is to bridge the existing gap, ensuring that the transformative potential of AI is accessible to all, not limited to a privileged few. The launch of Ask QX marks the initiation of a significant movement toward inclusive and accessible AI advancement in India,” Parmar explained.

Ask QX offers a range of subscription models tailored to different user segments. The B2C paid version, featuring the cutting-edge neural network-based version, will be competitively priced and lower than other platforms available, while the free version will provide access to the Ask QX gen AI neural engine.

Moreover, QX Lab AI has trained 372 billion parameters i.e around 6 trillion tokens.

Text and Audio Features Rolled Out, Image and Video on the Horizon

According to the company, the text and audio format functionalities will be available immediately, while the image and video functionalities will be available within the first quarter of 2024.

The platform already has a more than 8 million user base, at the time of launch.

Ask QX’s platform bridges the gap between existing large LLMs limited to English and the linguistic diversity of India. Armed with neurologically trained algorithms in over 100 languages, Ask QX operates on a hybrid model, blending 30% LLM with 70% neural network architecture. This approach sets a new standard in language comprehension and redefines user interaction.

Additionally, Ask QX’s capabilities cater to a spectrum of user needs, offering neural-based services set to evolve further. From facilitating text-to-image and text-to-code to text-to-video conversions, its functionalities can serve a wide range of sectors, including business-to-consumer (B2C), business-to-business (B2B), and business-to-institution (B2I).

These applications span critical industries such as healthcare, education and legal services.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Kumar Gandharv
Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

