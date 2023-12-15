Markets News Report
December 15, 2023

OKX Set to Launch BRC-20 SATS Token Amid Interest in Bitcoin Assets

by
Published: December 15, 2023 at 5:35 am Updated: December 15, 2023 at 5:35 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: December 15, 2023 at 5:35 am

In Brief

OKX announced the launch of BRC-20 SATS token and will begin deposits on December 15th, with SATS/USDT planned to go live on December 18th.

Crypto exchange OKX announced the imminent launch of the SATS token, scheduled to begin with deposits on December 15th at 4:00 pm (UTC+8). The launch marks OKX’s expansion into Bitcoin-themed digital tokens. This move follows Binance’s earlier introduction of the 1000SATS token.

The SATS/USDT trading pair will go live on December 18th at 4:00 pm (UTC+8), with withdrawals opening on December 19th at 6:00 pm (UTC+8). This rollout provides OKX users with new opportunities to engage in the evolving market of Bitcoin-related digital assets.

The SATS token, named after the smallest unit of Bitcoin, has a total issuance of 2.1 quadrillion. OKX emphasizes the risks associated with digital asset investments and urges users to make informed and cautious investment decisions.

Prior to OKX’s announcement, Binance had listed the BRC-20 project Sats on December 12, 2023, introducing new spot trading pairs. This move highlighted the increasing popularity of tokens that pay tribute to Bitcoin’s foundational elements.

The inclusion of SATS on OKX is similar to Binance’s 1000SATS, and offers users a variety of trading options and strategies. These tokens cater to different trading preferences, reflecting the growing demand for Bitcoin-inspired digital assets in the crypto market.

This development demonstrates how cryptocurrency exchanges are adapting to market trends. They recognize the symbolic value of Bitcoin in creating new digital assets and are expanding trading options for their user base.

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

