US Financial Regulator Flags Potential AI Risks for Financial System
To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.
In Brief
The US Financial Stability Oversight Council highlighted concerns about the risks associated with AI for the financial system if the technology lacks proper supervision.
The Financial Stability Oversight Council led by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, highlighted concerns about the risks associated with artificial intelligence (AI) for the US financial system in its annual financial stability report.
The report emphasized that the rapid adoption of AI could pose a threat if the technology lacks proper supervision.
The council notes that AI introduces specific risks, such as safety and soundness risks related to cybersecurity and model risks, recommending to deepen expertise and capacity to monitor the innovation and usage of AI.
According to the report, certain AI tools can be highly technical and opaque, making it challenging for institutions to explain or effectively monitor them for potential shortcomings. Lack of full understanding by companies and regulators may result in overlooking biased or inaccurate results.
Additionally, the council highlighted that AI tools increasingly rely on extensive external datasets and third-party vendors, introducing additional concerns related to privacy and cybersecurity risks.
US regulators, including the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), are closely examining how firms utilize AI to identify both the technology’s potential and associated threats. Concurrently, the White House has recently issued an executive order with the aim of mitigating AI risk.
AI’s Impact on the Financial Landscape
AI is emerging as a transformative influence, positioned to reshape operations and foster innovation within banks and financial institutions.
With its exceptional capacity to analyze extensive datasets, extract insights and make data-driven predictions, AI has the potential to significantly improve efficiency, accuracy and decision-making processes in the financial sector.
In a recent development, the American stock exchange Nasdaq obtained approval from the US Securities and Exchange Commission to introduce the first exchange AI-driven order type. This innovation is designed to enhance the efficiency of an already fast-paced stock market.
By harnessing AI, Nasdaq aims to increase the frequency of order matches and minimize market impact, ultimately leading to improved trading outcomes for investors.
While AI has the potential to stimulate innovation and efficiency within financial firms such as banks, the rapidly advancing technology necessitates vigilance from both the companies and their regulatory authorities.
Disclaimer
In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.
About The Author
Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.More articles
Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.